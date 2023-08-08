IQF Fruits Market To Reach A Valuation Of Around $11.8 Billion, With A Sustainable CAGR Of 6.8% -2031

IQF Fruits Market

The market for IQF Fruits is expanding as a result of the increasing Demand for food with longer shelf-life.

PORTLAND, OR, US, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global IQF Fruits Market generated $6.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $11.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global IQF fruits market based on fruit, end use industry, sales channel, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The major players analyzed for the global IQF Fruits industry are AGRANA, Alasko Food Inc, AXUS International, LLC., Bsfoods, Capricorn Food Products India Ltd, Danone SA, Himgiri Group, RDM International, SunLeaf, and SunOpta.

According to IQF fruits market analysis, by sales channel, the direct sales segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $350.6 million in 2021, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The direct sales segment accounted for a major share of the market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The direct sales segment is referred to as business-to-business sales. IQF fruits are majorly sold to various companies that deal in the food processing and food service industry. IQF fruits have higher durability as compared to conventional fruits so it can be easily used and stored for future use. Thus, the above-mentioned factors are likely to propel the growth of the IQF fruits market size through direct sales channels during the forecast period.

On the basis of fruit, the berries segment was the highest contributor to the market and is expected to sustain its contribution throughout the IQF Fruits market forecast. When compared to eating fresh berries, eating frozen berries can have a higher antioxidant content. This is just one of many instances that show frozen items are still a viable option for businesses today. The berries segment of the IQF fruits market is expected to expand due to rising demand for IQF techniques to increase the perishability of fruits and the growing use of berries in the bakery, confectionery, and HoReCa industries.

According to IQF fruits market trends, by end-user industry, the food service industry segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $350.6 million in 2021, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast. Growth in demand for customization and innovation in food menu options are among the key factors that drive the food service industry. Consumers are provided with a wide variety of alternatives to customize their meals according to their taste, dietary, and budget preferences.

According to IQF fruits market opportunities, In 2021, North America accounted for a 40.4% share of the IQF Fruits market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The market for IQF fruits in North America is anticipated to increase strongly during the forecast period as a result of rising consumer awareness of the value of fruits and vegetables for their nutritional content as well as the surge in demand for convenience foods. In addition, the expansion of the food service and food processing sectors in North American regions as well as the rise in demand for IQF fruits for use in culinary recipes are likely to support IQF fruits market growth in this region.

