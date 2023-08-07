Global Contrast Agent Market is estimated to reach US$4.652 billion by 2028
The global contrast agent market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.77% to reach US$4.652 billion in 2028 from US$3.142 billion in 2021.
The global contrast agent market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.77% to reach US$4.652 billion in 2028 from US$3.142 billion in 2021.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Global Contrast Agent Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.77% between 2023 and 2028 to reach US$4.652 billion by 2028.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
The global contrast agent market is witnessing substantial growth owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, a surge in demand for diagnostic imaging procedures, and increasing research and development initiatives.
A contrast agent is a substance utilized in medical imaging to amplify the differentiation of body structures or fluids, thus enhancing image clarity. Unlike radiopharmaceuticals that emit radiation, contrast agents work by absorbing or modifying external electromagnetic waves or ultrasound. This distinct mechanism allows them to provide more detailed imaging results, aiding in more accurate diagnosis and treatment planning.
The sector is experiencing various partnerships and technological innovations. For example, in April 2023, GE HealthCare recently unveiled its new product, Pixxoscan (gadobutrol), a macrocyclic, non-ionic gadolinium-based contrast agent (GBCA) specifically designed for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) applications.
Also, in September 2022, Bracco secured FDA approval for their new product, Gadopiclenol Injection, a macrocyclic high-relaxivity gadolinium-based contrast agent. The new offering would be marketed under the brand names VUEWAY (gadopiclenol) injection and VUEWAY (gadopiclenol) Pharmacy Bulk Package, contributing to Bracco's growing portfolio.
Access sample report or view details:
https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-contrast-agent-market
The global contrast agent market based on the type of agent is segmented into iodinated, barium-based, microbubble, and gadolinium-based contrast agents. Each type has unique characteristics and applications in the field of medical imaging, contributing to the diverse needs of this expansive market.
The global contrast agent market can be categorized into three key segments according to their modality. These include magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), X-ray/computed tomography (CT), and ultrasound. Each modality has specific requirements for contrast agents, contributing to the diversity and breadth of this market.
The global contrast agent market based on administration is analyzed into intravascular, oral, and rectal administration and other. Each route has its distinct advantages and usage scenarios, contributing to the versatility and wide-ranging applications of contrast agents in the global market.
The global contrast agent market based on indications is categorized into oncology, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, nephrological disorders, musculoskeletal disorders, and others. Each category represents a different medical condition where the use of contrast agents significantly enhances the diagnostic imaging process, therefore contributing to market growth.
Geographically, the North American region is experiencing significant expansion due to the significant actions undertaken by major industry players within the region's dominant economies for instance, in November 2022, Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. recently announced the successful completion of the production test batch of its SmoothX™ barium sulfate CT contrast media. Further, the company has also initiated the production scale-up of SmoothX oral suspension, specifically designed for the CT imaging market in Canada.
As part of the competitive intelligence section of the study, the major players operating in the global contrast agent market have been covered and analyzed. These include Guerbet Group, BIPSO GmbH, Bayer AG, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Bracco Diagnostic, Inc., GE Healthcare, Curadel, LLC, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Magnus Health, and Spago Nanomedical AB among others.
The global contrast agent market is segmented and analyzed as below:
• By Type
o Iodinated
o Barium-based
o Microbubble
o Gadolinium-based
• By Modality
o X-ray/CT
o MRI
o Ultrasound
• By Route of Administration
o Intravascular
o Oral
o Rectal
o Others
• By Indication
o Oncology
o Cardiovascular Diseases
o Neurological Disorders
o Gastrointestinal Disorders
o Nephrological Disorders
o Musculoskeletal Disorders
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Italy
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Explore More Reports:
• Global Contrast Materials Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-contrast-materials-market
• Antifoaming Agent Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/antifoaming-agent-market
• Release Agents Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/release-agents-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
+1 850-250-1698
info@knowledge-sourcing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn