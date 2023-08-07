Evoke Pharma and EVERSANA Announce Abstract Acceptance at 2023 American Neurogastroenterology and Motility Society (ANMS) Meeting

Real-world study that explored the healthcare utilization resource utilization among patients receiving GIMOTI with and without prior treatment with oral metoclopramide



Both organizations recognize and support Gastroparesis Awareness Month through continued support of the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD)

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. and CHICAGO, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases with an emphasis on GIMOTI® (metoclopramide) nasal spray, and EVERSANA™, a leading provider of global commercial services to the life science industry, announced that its abstract entitled “Nasal Metoclopramide Reduces Healthcare Visits in Diabetic Gastroparesis Patients With and Without Prior Oral Metoclopramide History” will be presented in a poster session at the American Neurogastroenterology and Motility Society (ANMS) Annual Meeting being held August 11-13, 2023 in Austin, Texas.

During the meeting, David C. Kunkel, MD, Gastroenterologist and Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of California San Diego (UCSD) Health and lead author, will present data from a retrospective real-world evidence analysis of 294 patients receiving nasal metoclopramide (GIMOTI) and their associated healthcare resource utilization usage (ER visits, physician office, outpatient facility, etc.) in patients who either had prior treatment with oral metoclopramide or patients that were oral metoclopramide-naïve. The study was designed to evaluate whether GIMOTI, the only FDA approved nasal metoclopramide treatment for acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis, reduced the need for doctor’s office, emergency department, inpatient, and outpatient visits across all settings for patients using GIMOTI versus the prior period in the two groups.

Dr. David C. Kunkel, the lead author, commented, “Earlier this year, we had the privilege of presenting compelling data on the reduction in healthcare resource utilization at another esteemed gastroenterology conference. I am honored to bring these additional insights on the merits of nasal metoclopramide to the ANMS community. As the first non-oral outpatient treatment for diabetic gastroparesis, GIMOTI presents a unique and effective option for patient care. Our research clearly demonstrates its positive impact across healthcare settings, benefiting both patients and providers. It’s a significant step forward in our continuous endeavor to enhance treatment for this debilitating condition.”

“As Evoke continues to advance and support innovations in the field of gastroenterology, we pay critical attention to healthcare provider and patient experiences in relation to GIMOTI. The consecutive acknowledgments of this Real-World data at conferences including ANMS attest to its significance in the GI arena. We are grateful for the efforts Dr. Kunkel and other key opinion leaders put into producing such ground breaking and industry leading research,” commented David Gonyer, R.Ph., Chief Executive Officer of Evoke Pharma.

The announcement of these data correspond with Gastroparesis Awareness Month, which is observed every August to raise focused attention on important health messages about gastroparesis diagnosis, treatment, and quality of life issues, all in an effort to improve patient care. We want to thank the providers and patients who trusted GIMOTI as part of their treatment regimen, without whom we could not have generated these important data and insights. A major element of support of Gastroparesis Awareness Month this year is using the data gathered to challenge stakeholders on how to think differently about improving the life of the millions of patients seeking treatment for gastroparesis. Further, EVERSANA Intouch has made a financial donation to IFFGD, on behalf Evoke and our GIMOTI collaboration.

Details of the poster session are as follows:

Title: Nasal Metoclopramide Reduces Healthcare Visits in Diabetic Gastroparesis Patients With and Without Prior Oral Metoclopramide History

Presentation Date/Time: Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 12:30pm CT

Poster Number: 126

Location: Fairmont Hotel, Austin, Texas

About Evoke Pharma, Inc.

Evoke is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat GI disorders and diseases. The company developed, commercialized and markets GIMOTI, a nasal spray formulation of metoclopramide, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults. Diabetic gastroparesis is a GI disorder affecting millions of patients worldwide, in which the stomach takes too long to empty its contents resulting in serious GI symptoms as well as other systemic complications. The gastric delay caused by gastroparesis can compromise absorption of orally administered medications. Prior to FDA approval to commercially market GIMOTI, metoclopramide was only available in oral and injectable formulations and remains the only drug currently approved in the United States to treat gastroparesis.

Visit www.EvokePharma.com for more information.

About EVERSANA

EVERSANA® is a leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company’s integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 650 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

