Consolidated Water to Commemorate 50th Anniversary with the Ringing of the Nasdaq Opening Bell on August 14, 2023

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select: CWCO), a leading global developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, will ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on Monday, August 14, 2023.



The event will commemorate the company’s founding in the Cayman Islands in August 1973 by a group of visionary Caymanian and international investors, and 50 years of world-class water treatment services the company has provided to the communities and clients it serves.

Event: Nasdaq Opening Bell Ceremony

Location: Nasdaq MarketSite, 4 Times Square, 43rd & Broadway

Date: Monday, August 14

Live Broadcast Link: livestream.com/nasdaq/live

Broadcast Link Goes Live: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Ceremony Begins: 9:22 a.m. Eastern Time

Starting at 9:00 a.m. Eastern, the online stream will present a view of the Nasdaq Tower with the Consolidated Water logo and trading symbol on display until the ceremony begins at approximately 9:22 a.m.

Consolidated Water’s chairman of the board, Wil Pergande, will speak during the ceremony. He will then be joined by other members of the Consolidated Water team and ring the opening bell at 9:30 a.m.

The event will be broadcast live across major business news networks, including CNBC, Fox Business News and Bloomberg TV, and simultaneously displayed on the Nasdaq Tower in Times Square. A replay of the event will be available on the Nasdaq MarketSite website here.

“We’re honored to celebrate the 50th anniversary of our founding at the historic Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square and take this auspicious opportunity to bring recognition to the tremendous growth and success we have achieved over these years,” stated Pergande.

“During my 45-year tenure as a director of the company, I’ve witnessed our growth from a small water utility in Grand Cayman to now a multinational company with operations across the continental U.S., Hawaii and the Caribbean, and more than $100 million in annualized revenue. Now in our 28th year trading on Nasdaq, I’m very pleased to say the best is yet to come.”

From its beginning, Consolidated Water has pursued a mission to provide state-of-the-art water services to areas of the world where the supply of potable water is scarce. The company’s dedicated team of engineers, builders and operators have long recognized that fresh water is the most precious resource in the world. Today, the company produces more than 25 million gallons of potable water daily from its 11 seawater desalination plants, and operates 27 wastewater treatment facilities.

Last month Consolidated Water announced it entered the U.S. desalination market with a $204 million contract to design, build, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii. Since 1998, it has shared its success with its shareholders with a significant quarterly dividend.

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company designs, builds and operates seawater desalination facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands, and designs, builds and operates water treatment and reuse facilities in the United States. The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment.

For more information, visit www.cwco.com .

