iCoreConnect CEO Robert McDermott Receives Leadership Recognition from Healthcare Business Review

OCOEE, FL, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – iCoreConnect, Inc. (OTCQB: ICCT) (“iCore” or the “Company”), a leading cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and customer profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Robert McDermott, was recently recognized by Healthcare Business Review for his leadership at iCoreConnect.



In the feature article, Healthcare Business Review highlights how Mr. McDermott is successfully leading the Company in its mission to solve significant pain points in dental and medical practices with its cutting-edge products and technology. By staying close to the end-user and attaining first-hand knowledge of the challenges they face, iCoreConnect provides customers with critical solutions which improve profitability and efficiency as well as the patient experience.

McDermott commented, “The industry has been underserved for years regarding cloud-based products. We have brought cost-effective solutions to the market that do not require a significant upfront investment. Importantly, our solutions can function on a standalone basis or can be seamlessly integrated with most practice management software."

McDermott concluded, "Strategic partnerships with Practice Management System (PMS) and Electronic Health Record (EHR) vendors enable most of iCoreConnect’s products to integrate directly with any medical or dental software. Integration dramatically improves efficiency by not requiring the end user to re-enter patient data that already exists in the practice software. Additionally, it eliminates errors and data duplication commonly found in a typical practice which uses 10 different software products, on average. Most importantly, delivering these solutions remotely via the cloud adds portability, convenience and efficiencies not found in other on-premises software, creating a significant competitive advantage.”

Link to the full article: https://www.healthcarebusinessreview.com/icoreconnect

