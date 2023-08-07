CAUSE – the social network for activists – is set to launch in Cambridge in October 2023

CAUSE's Logo CAUSE's Founding Team: Geno, Morgan, Gabriel (Left to Right) CAUSE's Icon Logo

CAUSE, the groundbreaking social network designed for activists, is gearing up to make its debut in Cambridge this October.

Our mission is to provide a safe, secure, and purpose-driven platform that catalyzes real-world change by connecting individuals who share a passion for making a difference.” — Gabriel Brown

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CAUSE, the groundbreaking social network designed for activists, is gearing up to make its debut in Cambridge this October. Founded by an all-LGBT team of recent graduates at Cambridge University, CAUSE aims to provide a dynamic platform for the young generation of activists to organize, mobilize, and drive action for the causes they are passionate about. With an unwavering commitment to empowering individuals to effect meaningful change through the Internet, CAUSE seeks to revolutionize the landscape of social media platforms.

CAUSE is set to revolutionize the way activists connect and collaborate by offering four primary features:

1. Discover Page: enabling activists to easily find actions and events happening in close proximity to them, facilitating greater community engagement and participation.

2. Feed: activists can conveniently access all their activist content in one centralized place, fostering a seamless and intuitive user experience.

3. Secure Messaging System: CAUSE incorporates a secure messaging system, safeguarding communications among activists and enhancing privacy.

4. Emergency SMS: The Emergency SMS feature serves as a safety net, ensuring all activists have access to essential safety measures and visibility during critical situations.

CAUSE distinguishes itself from conventional social media platforms by focusing on direct action change-making, steering away from the negative impacts of doom-scrolling and trivializing important issues. Emphasizing data security and privacy, CAUSE guarantees that all information shared on the platform is encrypted, with verifiable data security standards to instill trust among users.

The highly-anticipated launch of CAUSE is slated for October, coinciding with the commencement of the next academic year in Cambridge. Initially available to activists in Cambridge, the platform plans to expand its reach to other UK university cities starting early 2024.

"We are incredibly excited to bring CAUSE to Cambridge and empower a new generation of activists," said Gabriel Brown, former undergraduate of King’s College, Cambridge and CEO of CAUSE. "Our mission is to provide a safe, secure, and purpose-driven platform that catalyzes real-world change by connecting individuals who share a passion for making a difference."

About CAUSE:

Founded by an all-LGBT team of students at Cambridge University, CAUSE is the social network for activists. It aims to provide a transformative platform for a young generation of activists, empowering them to organize, mobilize, and take action for the causes they care deeply about. With a commitment to fostering direct action change-making, CAUSE strives to revolutionize traditional social media platforms and inspire real-world impact.