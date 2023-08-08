Don’t Ignore This Lesser-Known Advantage to Business Taxes
When filing Schedule Cs for business taxes, investors may be overlooking one potential advantage, according to a recent post at American IRA.ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- While running a business does pose a challenge for many investors, it sometimes comes with some potential perks. That’s the position of a recent post at American IRA, where the Self-Directed IRA administration firm highlighted how individuals filing a Schedule C for business income—such as through a Sole Proprietorship or a Single Member LLC—can use this to their advantage when handling retirement investing.
“Did you know that both employer and employer contributions might possibly be made up until a company’s tax return deadline?” asked the post. By noting that retirement contributions can potentially extend along with an extension in the tax return, an investor can wait until having the money necessary to contribute to a retirement account. This provides the investor with what can potentially be more flexibility when deciding when and how to deploy specific contributions towards a retirement account, such as a Self-Directed SEP IRA.
The post then broke this potential avenue for flexibility down in further detail. Below that, American IRA’s recent post then highlighted why investors turn to a Self-Directed IRA to begin with. That includes using a wide range of assets, for example, and exercising more control over investment decisions. This potential benefit of using a Schedule C, for example, might qualify as having more flexibility over the way a retirement investor puts money away for the long-haul.
Of course, American IRA is quick to point out that it is not a tax representative, and that individuals and businesses alike should seek out appropriate tax representation to answer these questions in specificity to unique situations. American IRA points out that as a Self-Directed IRA custodian, its role on its website is to inform, but not make specific tax or investment recommendations.
For more information about how business investing might look different for some investors, visit the post at American IRA's blog by clicking to www.AmericanIRA.com.
