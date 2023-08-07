Humacyte to Present Second Quarter Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on August 14, 2023

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA), a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale, will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, on Monday, August 14, 2023. Management will host a webcast and conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET to provide a corporate and financial update.



Title: Humacyte Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Corporate Update Date: Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 AM ET Conference Call Details: Toll-Free: 1-877-704-4453

International: 1-201-389-0920

Conference ID#: 13739966



Call me™ Feature (avoid waiting for operator): Click Here



Webcast: Webcast Link – Click Here

The webcast should be accessed 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on the investors section of the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA) is developing a disruptive biotechnology platform to deliver universally implantable bioengineered human tissues, advanced tissue constructs, and organ systems designed to improve the lives of patients and transform the practice of medicine. The company develops and manufactures acellular tissues to treat a wide range of diseases, injuries, and chronic conditions. Humacyte’s initial opportunity, a portfolio of HAVs, is currently in late-stage clinical trials targeting multiple vascular applications, including vascular trauma repair, AV access for hemodialysis, and peripheral arterial disease. Preclinical development is also underway in coronary artery bypass grafts, pediatric heart surgery, treatment of type 1 diabetes, and multiple novel cell and tissue applications. Humacyte’s 6mm HAV for AV access in hemodialysis was the first product candidate to receive the FDA’s Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and has also received FDA Fast Track designation. Humacyte’s 6mm HAV for urgent arterial repair following extremity vascular trauma also has received RMAT designation. The HAV received priority designation for the treatment of vascular trauma by the U.S. Secretary of Defense. For more information, visit www.Humacyte.com.

