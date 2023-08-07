Submit Release
PDS Biotechnology Announces Conference Call and Webcast for Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary T cell activating platforms, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the second quarter of 2023 on Monday, August 14, 2023, before the market opens. Following the release, management will host a conference call to review the financial results and provide a business update.

Monday, August 14, 2023, 8:00 AM ET 
Domestic: 877-407-3088
International: 201-389-0927
Conference ID: 13739270 
Webcast: PDS Biotech Earnings Webcast

After the live webcast, the event will be archived on PDS Biotech’s website for six months.

About PDS Biotechnology 
PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of targeted cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies based on our proprietary Versamune®, Versamune® plus PDS0301, and Infectimune® T cell-activating platforms. We believe our targeted immunotherapies have the potential to overcome the limitations of current immunotherapy approaches through the activation of the right type, quantity and potency of T cells. To date, our lead Versamune® clinical candidate, PDS0101, has demonstrated the ability to reduce and shrink tumors and stabilize disease in combination with approved and investigational therapeutics in patients with a broad range of HPV16-associated cancers in multiple Phase 2 clinical trials and will be advancing into a Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with KEYTRUDA® for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic HPV16-positive head and neck cancer in 2023. Our Infectimune® based vaccines have also demonstrated the potential to induce not only robust and durable neutralizing antibody responses, but also powerful T cell responses, including long-lasting memory T cell responses in pre-clinical studies to date. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.

Investor Contacts:
Deanne Randolph
PDS Biotech
Phone: +1 (908) 517-3613
Email: drandolph@pdsbiotech.com 

Rich Cockrell
CG Capital
Phone: +1 (404) 736-3838
Email: pdsb@cg.capital

Media Contacts: 
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
Dave Schemelia 
Phone: +1 (609) 468-9325 
dschemelia@tiberend.com   

Eric Reiss
Phone: +1 (802) 249-1136
ereiss@tiberend.com


Primary Logo

