Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. Participated in the 2023 Wenzhou Bay New Area Jinhai Lake Starlight Market Festival, from July 21 to July 23

Wenzhou, China, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. ("Erayak" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: RAYA), a leading manufacturer, designer, and exporter of high-quality products in the power supply industry, participated in the 2023 Wenzhou Bay New Area Jinhai Lake Starlight Market Festival, from July 21 to July 23, in Wenzhou, China. The Company promoted its latest DBS Portable Power Station Series, which helped provide iced drinks during the event.

The new product is particularly suitable for outdoor camping as it is light-weight, fuel efficient, speedy in recharging, versatile for sensitive electronics, and compatible with Erayak solar panel. For more information on the DBS Power Station Series, visit: https://erayakpower.com/products/power-station and more products for camping can be purchased on Amazon by clicking on the following link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09PDR11L4

Erayak Chairman & CEO, Mr. Lingyi Kong, commented, “It was a pleasure to participate in the festival a few weeks ago. It gave us the opportunity to promote our new product series and introduce our company to a diverse audience. The event featured several business organizations and investment firms with whom we were able to network during the festival and allowed us to expand our reach to a larger share of our customer and investor base.”

The event had approximately 50,000 to 60,000 public attendees and was sponsored by Wenzhou Bay New Area Management Committee, Longwan District People's Government, Wenzhou Bay New Area Investment Promotion Bureau (Business Bureau), Longwan District Business Bureau, Wenzhou Bay New Area Organization and Personnel Department, Longwan District Culture and Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau, Binhai New City Investment Group, Xinghai Sub-district Office. Many world-famous consumer brands in local area presented in this event, including Budweiser, Marriott, BYD, and Tesla.





DBS Portable Power Station Series

About Erayak Power Solution Group Inc.

Erayak specializes in the manufacturing, research and development, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Erayak's product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products. Our products are used principally in agricultural and industrial vehicles, recreational vehicles, electrical appliances, and outdoor living products. Our goal is to be the premier power solutions brand and a solution for mobile life and outdoor living. For more information, visit: https://erayakpower.com/

