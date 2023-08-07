GigaCloud President Iman Schrock Named to Home Furnishings Business and Furniture Today’s 2023 40 Under 40 Lists

WALNUT, Calif., Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the “Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced that President Iman Schrock has been named to both Home Furnishings Business and Furniture Today’s 40 Under 40 lists. This recognition underscores his ongoing commitment and achievement in advancing the Company’s industry-leading B2B marketplace, GigaCloud Marketplace, and empowering efficiency in today’s ecommerce environment for furniture and large parcel merchandise.

As a nominee for Home Furnishings Business’ Forty Under 40, Class of 2023, Schrock is being recognized for his continued innovation within the furnishings industry – pioneering GigaCloud’s technology strategy and ongoing development of the Company’s B2B Marketplace, GigaCloud Marketplace, which is designed to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed, and efficiency. This longstanding program honors outstanding individuals and trailblazers within the home furnishings community, whose leadership and vision are propelling the industry forward through their commitment to professional excellence, business growth, and the communities in which they serve.

Additionally, Schrock has been honored by Furniture Today for its 40 Under 40 list. This list highlights the accomplishments of industry leaders and changemakers in the home furnishings community. As an accomplished veteran of the ecommerce and furniture spaces, Schrock is being recognized for his deep industry expertise – that he leverages to power business growth, innovation, and customer success at GigaCloud. As the Company has recently achieved record growth and reported the most profitable quarter in its history in Q1 2023, Schrock continues to lead GigaCloud in pioneering the most innovative ecommerce solutions for the unique needs of its customers.

“As demand for a fully seamless and hands-off ecommerce experience continues to surge, GigaCloud is constantly innovating in lockstep to streamline supply chain operations – providing the leading solutions needed for today’s retailers to scale growth, while delivering speed and accuracy for customers,” said Iman Schrock, President of GigaCloud. “I’m honored to be recognized by both Furniture Today and Home Furnishings Business as a leader in this space – reflecting my commitment and passion for developing the solutions needed to power efficiency in today’s challenging retail landscape.”

About GigaCloud Technology Inc

GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company’s B2B ecommerce platform, which it refers to as the “GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company’s global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. The Company offers a truly comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer’s warehouse to the end customer’s doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories such as home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

