Eyenovia to Report Second Quarter 2023 Results on Thursday, August 10

Company to host an investor conference call and webcast at 4:30pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), an ophthalmic technology company commercializing Mydcombi™ (tropicamide+phenylephrine ophthalmic spray) for mydriasis and developing the Optejet® device for use both in connection with its own drug-device therapeutic product candidates for presbyopia and pediatric progressive myopia as well as out-licensing for additional indications, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 on Thursday, August 10, 2023, after the markets close. Following the release, Eyenovia management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. EDT to review the financial and operating results.



About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is a commercial stage ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company developing a pipeline of microdose array print therapeutics based on its Optejet platform. Eyenovia is currently focused on the commercialization of Mydcombi (tropicamide + phenylephrine ophthalmic spray) for mydriasis, as well as the ongoing late-stage development of medications in the Optejet device for presbyopia and myopia progression (partnered with Bausch+Lomb). For more information, visit Eyenovia.com.

