Hospital Supplies Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Hospital Supplies Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the hospital supplies market size is predicted to reach $74.2 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.0%.

The growth in the hospital supplies market is due to the rise in precautionary measures being adopted to treat and control hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). Asia pacific region is expected to hold the largest hospital supplies market share. Major players in the hospital supplies market include Becton Dickinson, B. Braun Group, Steris, Baxter International Inc., Stryker Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Hill-Rom, Inc.

Hospital Supplies Market Segments

• By Type: Disposable Hospital Supplies, Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectants, Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment, Operating Room Equipment

• By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users

• By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

• By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables

• By Geography: The global hospital supplies market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Hospital supplies mean items used for therapeutic or diagnostic purposes essential for patient care, such as dressings, catheters, or syringes.

