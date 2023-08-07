Equine Healthcare Market Expected to reach $2.33 Billion by 2030 | Current Trends and Industry Analysis

Equine Healthcare

Equine healthcare market provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Equine healthcare market was valued at $1,206.70 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,328.90 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.80% from 2021 to 2030. Horses need proper care after a hard workout to help with cool-down and recovery. There are multiple areas to pay close attention to after a ride such as body temperature, respiration, muscle care, and leg condition. Equine healthcare helps to recognize the things when it gets bad for the health of the horses. In addition to properly feeding and exercising one’s horse, other aspects of general care are needed to keep the horse healthy throughout his or her life. These include routine veterinary care for vaccinations, parasite control, and dental care; grooming and hoof care; and protection from the elements. Horses must be regularly monitored for the sign of illness that include lack of appetite, diarrhea, coughing, and sneezing, or discharge from the eyes or nose, loss of hair or itchy areas on the skin, lameness (such as not putting weight on a particular leg), and reluctance to move or head bobbing.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Zoetis Inc., Elanco Animal Health Inc. (Bayer Animal Health), Ceva Santé Animale, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Affymetrix Inc.), MERCK & CO., INC.(Merck Animal Health), Equine Products UK LTD, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Land O'Lakes, Inc. (Purina Mills, LLC), Sanofi S.A. (Merial), Vetoquinol S.A.

Rise in prevalence of equine diseases, increase in equine population, increase in animal health expenditure, rise in demand for use of horses for various purposes, increase in advancements equine healthcare products, rise in awareness among the population about the importance and benefits of horses healthcare, and increase in demand for pet insurance are some of the factors that are responsible for the growth of the equine healthcare market. However, decline in equine population is expected to hamper the growth of the equine healthcare market.

The global equine healthcare market is segmented into product type, disease, and distribution channel. Based on product type, the market is categorized into drug, vaccines, and medicated feed additives. Furthermore, drugs are classified into anti-infectives, anti-inflammatory, parasiticides, and others. Vaccines are classified into inactivated, live attenuated, recombinant, and others. Based on disease, the market is divided into influenza, tetanus, equine herpes virus, and others (equine encephalomyelitis, west nile virus, equine rabies, potomac horse fever, others). On the basis of distribution channel, it is bifurcated into veterinary hospitals and clinics and retail pharmacies and drug stores. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

On the basis of disease, the market is segregated into influenza, tetanus, equine herpes virus, and others. At present, the others segment accounts for a majority of the market share, owing to rise in prevalence of equine diseases in both developed as well as developing countries and surge in demand for pet insurance that would help the segment generate higher revenue shares in the coming years.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segregated into veterinary hospitals and clinics and retail pharmacies and drug stores. At present, the retail pharmacies and drug stores segment accounts for the majority of market share, owing to rise in prevalence of equine diseases in both developed as well as developing countries and growing awareness among the population about the importance and benefits of horses healthcare.

