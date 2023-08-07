Beef fat market Trends and Outlook -2031: Understanding Demand and Top Players - Windsor Quality Meats, Tassie Tallow

Beef fat market

Rise in per capita income and increase in consumption of animal fats to embellish the global beef fat market trends.

PORTLAND, OR, US, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Beef Fat is used for a variety of things, including biodiesel, personal care products, animal feed, and many others in the food and beverage business. In terms of domestic use, it is mostly used for the manufacture of cleansers, where the rising demand for cleansers is expected to increase the market interest in beef fat in the years to come. It is also used as a cooking fat and margarine alternative in the food and beverage industry. As beef fat is also highly affordable as compared to other cooking oils available in the commercial sectors, the growing number of food businesses globally is expected to promote the need for it. Not only is beef fat tastier and a better choice for high-heat cooking, it also has a number of unexpected health advantages, including improving immunological function and making it simpler for the body to absorb fat-soluble vitamins that support the immune system. It is abundant in vitamins A, D, E, K, and B1, as well as minerals.

The beef fat market was valued at $59.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $127.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The players operating in the global beef fat industry have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include, Windsor Quality Meats, Tassie Tallow, Wellness Beefs, Indian Feeds Company, Pridham Pty Ltd, SBH Foods, Mercomeat, PIERMEN B.V., Devra Trading Ltd., and Darling Ingredients, Inc.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global beef fat market based on application, distribution channel, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

According to the beef fat market opportunities, region-wise, North America garnered the major beef fat market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its market share during the forecast period. Upsurge in demand for high nutritional food and rise in applications of beef fat in various industries, including oleo chemical and food and beverages are likely to garner the growth of the North America beef fat market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing U.S. animal feed industry and rise in use of the beef fat in animal feed companies are likely to support for beef fat market growth.

Based on distribution channel, the business to business segment held the major market share in 2021, contributing to around four-fifths of the global beef fat market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. The online stores segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. The report also include other segments such as hypermarkets/supermarkets, retail stores, and others.

Based on region, the market across the European region held the major market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global beef fat market share and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific beef fat market is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as North America and LAMEA.

According to the beef fat market analysis, by distribution channel, the online stores segment has gained a significant share in the market is expected to sustain its share throughout the beef fat market forecast period. Online stores is a virtual platforms where goods & services do not require any physical space and are sold through websites. Easy accessibility and heavy discounts & offers provided by these e-commerce platforms boost the adoption of cooking oil, thus serving as a popular medium for purchase.

