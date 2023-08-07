Global Grain Products Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Grain Products Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the grain products market size is predicted to reach $428.24 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%.
The growth in the grain products market is due to the increasing demand for local, sustainable, and organic food production. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest grain products market share. Major players covered in the grain products market industry report include CJ Cheiljedang Corp, Wilmar International Ltd., Louis Dreyfus, CJ Corp, Soufflet SA, GrainCorp Malt.
Grain Products Market Segments
• By Type: Flour, Rice And Malt, Other Grain Products
• By Price Range: Premium, Mid, Low
• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels
• Subsegments Covered: Flour, Rice, Malt
• By Geography: The global grain products market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Grain products are obtained by a milling process in which grains are cleaned, crushed and grinded into pieces for food preparation.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
