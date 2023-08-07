Global Furniture And Home Furnishings Stores Market Is Projected To Grow At A 6.3% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Furniture And Home Furnishings Stores Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the furniture and home furnishings stores market size is predicted to reach $602.42 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%.
The growth in the furniture and home furnishings stores market is due to furniture and home furnishings stores. North America region is expected to hold the largest furniture and home furnishings stores market share. Major players in the furniture and home furnishings stores market include Inter Ikea Holding B.V., The Home Depot, Bed Bath & Beyond, Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd., Williams-Sonoma Inc.
Furniture And Home Furnishings Stores Market Segments
• By Type: Furniture Stores, Home Furnishings Stores
• By Ownership: Retail Chain, Independent Retailer
• By Type of Store: Exclusive Retailers/Showroom, Inclusive Retailers/Dealer Store
• By Geography: The global furniture and home furnishings stores market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Furniture and home furnishings stores are stores that sell furniture and home furnishings and appliances to ultimate users from fixed point-of-sale locations. The businesses in the industry operate from showrooms with substantial areas for the presentation of their products.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Furniture And Home Furnishings Stores Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
