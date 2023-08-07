Viracta Therapeutics Appoints Darrel P. Cohen, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Medical Officer

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRX), a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide, today announced the appointment of Darrel P. Cohen, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Medical Officer (CMO), effective immediately. Dr. Cohen brings more than 25 years of global clinical research and drug development experience, having contributed to the successful regulatory submissions of multiple novel oncology therapies including SUTENT® (sunitinib), XALKORI® (crizotinib), and IBRANCE® (palbociclib). Dr. Cohen will oversee the clinical development and regulatory advancement of Nana-val in Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-associated malignances, contribute to the strategic expansion of Viracta’s pipeline, and serve on the Executive Leadership Team.



“Darrel is a highly accomplished physician and biopharmaceutical executive with an extraordinary depth of global clinical development and regulatory experience in both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, having contributed to the approvals of multiple therapies across various oncology indications,” said Mark Rothera, President and Chief Executive Officer of Viracta. “We are thrilled with the recent advancement of Nana-val in our pivotal NAVAL-1 lymphoma trial and our progress in the Phase 1b/2 trial in EBV-positive solid tumors. Darrel’s track record makes him an ideal fit for Viracta at this critical inflection point as we look to accelerate our efforts to bring Nana-val to regulatory approval and further develop our pipeline so we can bring much-needed treatment options to patients.”

“I am excited to be joining the Viracta team during such an important period in the Company’s development,” said Dr. Cohen. “The growing clinical data underscores the potential of Viracta’s innovative ‘Kick and Kill’ approach to effectively address the unmet treatment needs for patients with EBV-associated cancers, with early clinical trial results supporting Nana-val's favorable benefit/risk profile in heavily pre-treated patients. I look forward to applying my expertise and working closely with the entire team to reach our goal of rapidly advancing Nana-val to its next phase of development, and ultimately realizing the full potential of Nana-val in important indications of high unmet medical need.”

Dr. Cohen is a hematologist/oncologist with more than 25 years of oncology clinical research and drug development experience. Most recently, Dr. Cohen was CMO of Cell Therapy at Athenex Inc., where he led clinical development, clinical operations, and regulatory affairs for its CAR-NKT cell therapy platform and was instrumental in accelerating clinical development plans for investigational products, KUR-501 and KUR-502. Prior to this, Dr. Cohen was CMO at Biosight Pharmaceuticals and Head of Clinical Development at EUSA Pharma. He has held leadership positions of increasing responsibility at Pharmacia, Sanofi-Aventis, and Pfizer, including Vice President of Late-Phase Clinical Development at Pfizer Oncology where he was involved in multiple successful regulatory submissions of new targeted cancer drugs such as SUTENT, XALKORI, and IBRANCE. Dr. Cohen received his M.D. and Ph.D. degrees in Medicine and Microbiology from Boston University School of Medicine, trained as a resident in Internal Medicine at Georgetown University Medical Center, and completed a fellowship in hematology/oncology at Duke University Medical Center.

Viracta is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Viracta’s lead product candidate is an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir (collectively referred to as Nana-val). Nana-val is currently being evaluated in multiple ongoing clinical trials, including a pivotal, global, multicenter, open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of multiple subtypes of relapsed or refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma (NAVAL-1), as well as a multinational, open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic EBV+ nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other advanced EBV+ solid tumors. Viracta is also pursuing the application of its “Kick and Kill” approach in other virus-related cancers.

