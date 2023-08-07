Three Sixty Solar Gains Visibility at U.S. Distribution Partner International Sales Conference in Georgia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (NEO: VSOL) (OTC: VSOLF) (“Three Sixty,” “Three Sixty Solar,” or the “Company”), an innovative alternative energy design, manufacture, and sales organization focused on solar equipment supply to the global marketplace, is pleased to advise upon a recent special invitation and participation at U.S. distribution partner Rustin Industries International Sales Conference in Georgia.



Key Points:

Rustin Industries, and their ZenYGE brand, is going all-in on Renewable Energy Sales.

The event included over 250 members of the international sales team for a three day sales conference with key leaders and partners.

Clear and present need for solar supply highlighted by recent success in areas like Texas.

Three Sixty CEO Brian Roth presented recent advances in its solar tower technology, integration of broadband technologies, and streamlined sales process innovations.

ZenYGE is a division of Rustin Industries LLC, a clean energy project generator, headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, just 25 miles north of Atlanta. As noted in a previous press release (May 9, 2023), ZenYGE provides full turnkey solar and EV charging solutions and related renewable energy products through an international network of more than 500 sales operators, agents, and owners.

Rustin Industries LLC Chairman, John Rustin notes, “When I first met Brian, and learned about the solar tower concept, I immediately felt that this was going to change the solar industry, allowing solar to installed in places it has traditionally not been viable. Today, I remain fully convinced our team has a huge opportunity to quickly build an important sector category which will greatly contribute to the bottom-line success of our mutual venture. We brought Brian back to help fire up the team and to keep us up to date on some of Three Sixty’s recent technical advances. Our team is well into the sales process both domestically and overseas, and we look forward to some near-term agreements and accelerated momentum as the year unfolds.”

Three Sixty Solar’s CEO, Brian Roth states, “It was hugely energizing to get back face-to-face with the ZenYGE team. Their excitement for our product has continued to grow every time I speak with them and as they present to sales prospects. I have enjoyed witnessing the growing interest and enthusiasm among the team. I was delighted to experience how committed the entire ZenYGE team is to solar technology as a whole, and to our towers in particular, as a timely solution to aid the protection and preservation of the global energy grid against what is an increasingly obvious, relentless, and challenging set of unprecedented environmental issues that concern us all.”

The Company looks ahead to increasing its distribution and sales agreement footprint around the globe and invites expressions of interest from qualified solar technology integrators, equipment distributors, potential dealers, and project consultants. To contact us, please email info@threesixtysolar.com, or call, +1 (877) 684-1972 to discuss availability. Opportunities may be subject to certain limitations.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

--Brian Roth—

Brian Roth,

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Three Sixty Solar Ltd.

www.threesixtysolar.com

About Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (NEO: VSOL)

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. is an all-Canadian enterprise which focuses on solar equipment supply to the global market. The company’s premier product line is the patent pending SVS series commercial solar tower. According to Statistics MRC, the solar farm sector is set to grow to around $296 billion by 2028. Three Sixty Solar’s unique tower concept is a high density, clean energy solution that uses up to 90% less land space than conventional solar farms and can co-locate adjacent to homes, retail, agriculture, and industry, thus minimizing line loss and maximizing energy delivery in places where renewables have been difficult to install until now. In multi-tower applications, developers can utilize the spaces between towers to better leverage land assets through additional revenue generating activities. Designed to withstand major instances of extreme weather, Three Sixty Solar offers a clean energy solution with minimal environmental and habitat impact. To find our more, visit: www.threesixtysolar.com and please watch our video. To stay informed, please sign up to receive news alerts.

