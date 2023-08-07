Foundries Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Foundries Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Foundries Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the foundries market size is predicted to reach $250.01 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3%.

The growth in the foundries market is due to stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest foundries market share. Major players covered in the foundries market analysis include Ryobi Limited, Aludyne Inc., Kobe Steel Ltd., Georg Fischer AG, Grupo Industrial Saltillo S.A.B. de C.V, Neenah Enterprises Inc.

Foundries Market Segments

• By Type: Ferrous Metal Foundries, Nonferrous Metal Foundries

• By Foundry Type: Pure Play Foundry, Integrated Device Manufacturers

• By Application: Automobile, Pipes and Fittings, Agricultural Machinery, Electrical Equipment, Machine Tools, Other Applications

• Subsegments Covered: Iron Foundries, Steel Foundries, Nonferrous Metal Die-Casting Foundries, Aluminum Foundries (except Die-Casting), Other Nonferrous Metal Foundries (except Die-Casting)

• By Geography: The global foundries market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Foundries refer to a type of plant where machine parts are made by melting metal and pouring it into containers with specific shapes to produce castings by pouring molten metal into molds that are used in production of different types of metallic products to ease metal manufacturing, reduce cost of operations and produce high strength products.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Foundries Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

