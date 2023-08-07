Liver Disease Treatment Market is likely to register CAGR of 6.1% through 2031

Liver Disease Diagnostics Market Share 2031

Rise in liver transplantation: In cases where liver damage is severe, liver transplantation becomes necessary. The demand for liver transplants has been increasing, leading to a surge in transplantation procedures and a need for immunosuppressive drugs to prevent organ rejection.

The global liver disease diagnostics market size was valued at $34.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $62.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Technological advancements in diagnosis and treatment: Advancements in medical technology have improved the diagnosis and treatment of liver diseases. Non-invasive diagnostic techniques, such as imaging and blood tests, help in early detection and monitoring of liver conditions. Additionally, novel therapies and drugs have been developed to target specific liver diseases.

Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of liver diseases: Liver diseases, including hepatitis, cirrhosis, and NAFLD, have witnessed a rising prevalence globally. Factors such as viral infections, alcohol consumption, obesity, and lifestyle choices contribute to the growing burden of liver diseases, creating a higher demand for effective treatments.

Market Segmentation:

By Type of Liver Disease:

a. Viral Hepatitis (Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, etc.)

b. Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

c. Alcoholic Liver Disease

d. Autoimmune Liver Diseases (Autoimmune Hepatitis, Primary Biliary Cholangitis, etc.)

e. Liver Cirrhosis

f. Liver Cancer (Hepatocellular Carcinoma, Cholangiocarcinoma, etc.)

g. Others

By Treatment Type:

a. Pharmaceutical Drugs

Antiviral Drugs

Immunosuppressive Drugs

Hepatoprotective Drugs

Chemotherapy Drugs

Targeted Therapies

Others

b. Surgical Interventions

Liver Transplantation

Resection and Ablation Procedures

Others

c. Supportive Care

Symptom Management

Nutritional Support

Lifestyle Modifications

Palliative Care

Others

By Distribution Channel:

a. Hospitals

b. Specialty Clinics

c. Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores

d. Online Pharmacies

e. Others

By Region:

a. North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

b. Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, etc.)

c. Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, etc.)

d. Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, etc.)

e. Middle East and Africa

By End User:

a. Hospitals

b. Specialty Clinics

c. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

d. Research and Academic Institutes

e. Others

Competitive Landscape:

Gilead Sciences Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

AbbVie Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

