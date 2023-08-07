Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev participated in inauguration of Garapapag-Chayli road

AZERBAIJAN, August 7 - 07 August 2023, 09:05

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the reconstructed Garapapag-Chayli road in the district of Gazakh.

Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Saleh Mammadov briefed the head of state on the works done.

The 19-km Garapapag-Chayli road connecting three residential settlements facilitated the commuting for over 14 thousand people, passenger and cargo transportation.

A Farahli road reconstruction project was presented to President Ilham Aliyev.

The Farahli road branches off at the 13th section of the Gazakh-Yukhari Askipara road. The road is 5.8 meters in width.

