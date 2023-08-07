Automotive Camera Market : Industry Insights, Growing Trends And Outlook 2025

Automotive Camera Market

Automotive Camera Market by Application, Technology, and Vehicle Type - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive camera market was estimated at $11.40 billion in 2017 and is expected to hit $24.09 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.7% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market, including top investment pockets, top-winning strategies, industry drivers and restraints, market size & forecast, market segmentation, and competitive landscape.

Rise in demand for passenger vehicles along with safety & security concerns amongst consumers, and a surge in the number of road fatalities drive the growth of the global automotive camera market industry. On the other hand, high installation cost happens to restrain the growth to some extent. However, A rise in trend of installing ADAS and legislation mandating the installation of cameras in vehicles are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players in the market.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4753

The adaptive cruise control system segment to rule the roost through 2018– 2025-

Based on application, the adaptive cruise control system segment held the major share in 2017, contributing to more than one-fourth of the total revenue. The driver monitoring system segment, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.4% during the study period.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐭- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4753

The passenger cars segment to lead the trail till 2025-

Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment contributed to three-fourths of the total market share in 2017 and is predicted to dominate throughout the study period. At the same time, the heavy commercial vehicle segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 12.0% throughout 2018–2025.

North America to maintain its dominance during the estimated period-

Based on geography, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.6% throughout 2018–2025. Simultaneously, North America accounted for more than one-third of the total market share and is expected to continue its dominance till 2025.

𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4753

Frontrunners in the industry-

The key market players analyzed in the global automotive camera market share report include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Aptiv PLC, OmniVision Technologies, Mobileye N.V., Automation Engineering Inc., Autoliv Inc., Magna International Inc., and Valeo, Stonkam Co. Ltd. These market players have incorporated several top-end strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to retain their stronghold in the industry.

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Automotive Camera & Camera Module Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-camera-and-camera-module-market

Automotive Backup Camera Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-backup-camera-market

Automotive Dashboard Camera Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-dashboard-camera-market-A07112