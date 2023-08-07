Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance of PV-10 Poster Presentation at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2023 Annual Meeting

KNOXVILLE, TN, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provectus (OTCQB: PVCT) today announced that preclinical data from ongoing research on investigational cancer immunotherapy PV-10 (rose bengal sodium) as an immune vaccine adjuvant will be presented on a poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2023 annual meeting to be held in San Diego, CA from November 1-5. This PV-10 research has been led by Aru Narendran, MD, PhD and his team of researchers at the Cumming School of Medicine at the University of Calgary in Alberta, Canada.



The accepted abstract is:

“The iodinated fluorescein derivative PV-10 enhances the antiviral activity of CD8+ T-Cells by inducing STING dimerization: Implications for enhanced vaccine applications.”



About Provectus

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Provectus or the Company) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapy medicines for different diseases that are based on a class of synthetic small molecule immuno-catalysts called halogenated xanthenes (HXs). Provectus’s lead HX molecule is named rose bengal sodium (RBS).

The Company’s proprietary, patented, pharmaceutical-grade RBS is the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in the drug product candidates of Provectus’s clinical development programs and preclinical formulations of the Company’s drug discovery programs. Provectus’s pharmaceutical-grade RBS displays different therapeutic effects at different concentrations and can be formulated for delivery by different routes of administration. The International Nonproprietary Names Expert Committee of the World Health Organization selected “rose bengal sodium” for the nonproprietary name of the Company’s API.

RBS may target disease in a bifunctional manner. Direct contact may lead to cell death or repair depending on the disease being treated and the concentration of Provectus’s RBS utilized in the treatment. Multivariate immune signaling, activation, and response may follow that may manifest as stimulatory, inhibitory, or both.

The Company believes that it is the first entity to advance an RBS formulation into clinical trials for the treatment of a disease. Provectus believes that it is the first and only entity to date to successfully, reproducibly, and consistently make pharmaceutical-grade RBS at a purity of nearly 100%.

Provectus’s small molecule HX medical science platform includes clinical development programs in oncology, dermatology, and ophthalmology; proof-of-concept in vivo drug discovery programs in oncology, hematology, wound healing, and animal health; and preclinical in vitro drug discovery programs in infectious diseases and tissue regeneration and repair.

Information about the Company’s clinical trials can be found at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) registry, ClinicalTrials.gov. For additional information about Provectus, please visit the Company’s website at www.provectusbio.com.

