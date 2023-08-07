GP Correctional Officers commemorate Guadalcanal 2nd Appointed Day

At Mamara, Tandai Ward, North West Guadalcanal on 1st August 2023.The Guadalcanal Correctional Officers at Rove Central and Tetere Correctional Centre joined hundreds of people to commemorate the 39th Guadalcanal Provincial Anniversary Celebration.

The theme for this year anniversary is; “Fostering Social Harmony & Unity through Inclusive Economic Participations”.

The CSSI male and female platoon coloured the parade with the usual ceremonial safari dress in honoring the GP reigns and heritage of the Province.

Commissioner Mactus Forau on behalf of his Senior Executive, Advisors, Directors, Commandants, Ranks and Files, congratulate GP Officers for the high level of discipline and performance displayed during the second appointed day parade at Mamara ground.

Wish Guadalcanal Province a happy 39th Second Appointed Day Celebration and God Bless Guadalcanal Province.

Ends//

CSSI Female platoon in slow march past for dismissal led by Inspector Martha Alabae

CSSI Female platoon marching into the parade ground at Mamara

CSSI male platoon slow march pass led by Inspector David Niui

CSSI Press