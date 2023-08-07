Global Taxi And Limousine Services Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Taxi And Limousine Services Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Taxi And Limousine Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers the taxi and limousine services market research. As per TBRC’s taxi and limousine services market forecast, the taxi and limousine services market size is predicted to reach a value of $153.23 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.7% through the forecast period.

The shift in consumer preferences towards travelling in taxis rather than investing in buying a personal car is expected to be a key driver of the taxi and limousine services market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest taxi and limousine services market share. Major players in the taxi and limousine services market include Uber, Daimler AG, Lyft, MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas plc, ComfortDelGro Corporation.

Taxi And Limousine Services Market Segments

1) By Type: Online Taxi Services, Tele And Offline Taxi Services, Limousine Services

2) By Distance: Long-Distance, Short-Distance

3) By Application: Adults, Children

These services refer to services in which vehicles are used in transportation and travel that provide passenger transportation via automobiles or vans or provide an array of specialty and luxury passenger transportation services via limousine or luxury sedan, generally on a reserved and on-demand basis.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

