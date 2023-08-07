Healthcare BPO Market is Expected to Reach $282.3 Billion | CAGR of 8.7%

Healthcare BPO Market

The Global Healthcare BPO Market was valued at $121,591.84 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $282,284.75 million by 2032

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Healthcare BPO Market was valued at $121,591.84 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $282,284.75 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2032.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

An increase in demand for cost-effective business operations, the advancement in BPO services such as integration of artificial intelligence (AI), big data and data analytics drive the growth of the global healthcare BPO market. However, the concern related to patient data safety restricts the market growth. Moreover, a rise in a number of key players and developing economies presents new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global healthcare BPO market, owing to the increase in the adoption of online and virtual services.

The companies are more focused on virtual business operations, even in the post-pandemic.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.

Based on the service type, the provider outsourcing services segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for two-fifths of the global healthcare BPO market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The increase in adoption of healthcare BPO services by healthcare organizations is the major factor that propels the growth of the segment across the globe. In addition, an increase in the number of key players drives the growth of the market. However, the operational outsourcing services segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2032. It is notably done in the U.S., Canada, and Western European countries. Emerging countries such as Brazil, Russia, India, and China offer promising opportunities for the plants segment market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.

Based on end user, the healthcare providers segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global healthcare BPO market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the others segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the rise in the adoption of BPO services.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global healthcare BPO market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The increase in the adoption of BPO services contributes to the growth of the Healthcare BPO market in North America. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.0% from 2023 to 2032. The rise in demand for cost-effective services, owing to the presence of high-potential markets such as India and China, is expected to drive the growth of the Healthcare BPO market.

𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐏𝐎 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

ACCENTURE

GEBBS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.

IQVIA

COGNIZANT

R1 RCM INC.

WIPRO

GENPACT LTD.

INVENSIS TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD

INFOSYS BPM LIMITED

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global healthcare BPOs market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

