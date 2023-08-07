PHILIPPINES, August 7 - Press Release

August 7, 2023 Hontiveros: Ban China state-owned company and subsidiaries in the PH Senator Risa Hontiveros on Monday said that the Chinese Communication Construction Co. (CCCC), a Chinese state-owned company operating in the Philippines, should be banned from the country. The senator's call comes a day after the Chinese Coast Guard blocked and water cannoned Philippine Coast Guard vessels en route to deliver supplies to Filipino troops in Ayungin Shoal. "China is not a friend. She is not even a good neighbor. Hindi tayo papayag na wala tayong gawin habang inaabuso at inaalipusta niya ang ating mga kababayan sa sarili nating karagatan. Banning one of their state-owned companies is a way to tell China that we will not tolerate any abuse anymore," Hontiveros said. Former Finance Secretary Dominguez already terminated the loan application process for major CCCC-funded projects like the Davao-Digos Rail segment, the Calamba-Matnog long haul rail, and the Subic-Clark Rail. Under the current administration, loan negotiations have resumed, but Hontiveros said that it is in the interest of the Philippines to decline any CCCC funding as well. "There is no unique advantage to having Chinese banks and Chinese contractors being involved in these mega projects. One might even argue that the ADB or Japan, and maybe even the Philippine private sector, will be a better match for these projects," the senator said. "If the Tutuban-to-Clark rail is based on Japanese technology and ADB environmental and social safeguards, we might as well choose them for other connected projects. Bakit nga ba binigay pa yan sa China? Bakit ibibigay sa kumpanya na may kasaysayan ng paninira sa ating likas-yaman sa WPS?" Hontiveros added. In 2020, Hontiveros also called on government to drop projects with the CCCC, after it was revealed that it was among the dozens of companies that contributed to the dredging and construction of artificial militarized islands in the WPS. "The CCCC is a predatory company. It works in conjunction with the Chinese maritime militia to deliberately destroy coral reefs in the WPS and poach endangered giant clams. It acts in the guise of a legitimate business, but it is only aiding the Chinese state in its creeping invasion. Kasabwat siya sa pagnanakaw ng ating mga teritoryo sa WPS. Dapat lang na palayasin na sa bansa," Hontiveros said. "The Executive should also look into existing government projects with this company and stop any engagements as soon as possible. The President should simultaneously summon the Chinese Ambassador and take him to task about his country's disgraceful behavior. Ang dami nang atraso ng China sa Pilipinas. Bugbog na tayo pero dapat tayong tumayo at manindigan," Hontiveros concluded. HONTIVEROS: KUMPANYANG PAG-AARI NG TSINA, SUBSIDIARY NITO, DAPAT I-BAN SA BANSA Nanawagan si Senador Risa Hontiveros na dapat nang i-ban sa bansa ang Chinese Communication Construction Co. (CCCC), isang Chinese state-owned company sa Pilipinas. Inihayag ito ng senador isang araw matapos harangin ng Chinese Coast Guard at pina-water cannon ang mga sasakyang pandagat ng Philippine Coast Guard na maghahatid ng mga suplay sa ating tropa sa Ayungin Shoal. "China is not a friend. She is not even a good neighbor. Hindi tayo papayag na wala tayong gawin habang inaabuso at inaalipusta niya ang ating mga kababayan sa sarili nating karagatan. Banning one of their state-owned companies is a way to tell China that we will not tolerate any abuse anymore," ani Hontiveros. Tinapos na ni dating Finance Secretary Dominguez ang proseso ng aplikasyon ng pautang para sa mga pangunahing proyektong pinondohan ng CCCC tulad ng Davao-Digos Rail segment, Calamba-Matnog long haul rail, at Subic-Clark Rail. Sa ilalim ng kasalukuyang administrasyon, ipinagpatuloy ang negosasyon sa pautang, ngunit sinabi ni Hontiveros na interes ng Pilipinas na tanggihan din ang anumang pondo ng CCCC. "There is no unique advantage to having Chinese banks and Chinese contractors being involved in these mega projects. One might even argue that the ADB or Japan, and maybe even the Philippine private sector, will be a better match for these projects," ani Hontiveros. "If the Tutuban-to-Clark rail is based on Japanese technology and ADB environmental and social safeguards, we might as well choose them for other connected projects. Bakit nga ba binigay pa yan sa China? Bakit ibibigay sa kumpanya na may kasaysayan ng paninira sa ating likas-yaman sa WPS?" dagdag ni Hontiveros. Noong 2020, nanawagan din si Hontiveros sa gobyerno na ihinto na ang mga proyekto sa CCCC, matapos mabunyag na kabilang ito sa dose-dosenang kumpanyang nag-ambag sa dredging at construction ng mga artificial militarized islands sa WPS. "The CCCC is a predatory company. It works in conjunction with the Chinese maritime militia to deliberately destroy coral reefs in the WPS and poach endangered giant clams. It acts in the guise of a legitimate business, but it is only aiding the Chinese state in its creeping invasion. Kasabwat siya sa pagnanakaw ng ating mga teritoryo sa WPS. Dapat lang na palayasin na sa bansa," ani Hontiveros. "The Executive should also look into existing government projects with this company and stop any engagements as soon as possible. The President should simultaneously summon the Chinese Ambassador and take him to task about his country's disgraceful behavior. Ang dami nang atraso ng China sa Pilipinas. Bugbog na tayo pero dapat tayong tumayo at manindigan," pagtatapos niya.