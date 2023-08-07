NA leader meets with speaker of Thailand’s lower house in Jakarta

VIETNAM, August 7 - JAKARTA — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ held a meeting with Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand Wan Muhamad Noor Matha in Jakarta on Monday, during which Huệ affirmed that Việt Nam highly values the strengthened strategic partnership with Thailand.

Huệ congratulated the Speaker of the House of Representatives on his new position as President of the National Assembly of Thailand, expressing his hope that he will continue to make contributions to the growth of the Việt Nam-Thailand relations.

The two sides shared delight at the sound friendship and expanding cooperation between the two countries. They noted that bilateral economic partnership is growing strongly, with Thailand being Việt Nam's largest trade partner and the second biggest investors among ASEAN members.

Huệ said that in 2023, when the two countries are celebrating the 10th anniversary of the bilateral strategic partnership, coordination should be strengthened to implement the "Three Connects" strategy, including connections in supply chains; connections in economy, businesses and localities; and connections in sustainable growth strategies, towards the goal of US$25 billion in two-way trade.

The Vietnamese top legislator asked the parliament of Thailand to continue giving favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in Thailand, and supporting the development of Vietnamese culture in the country, laying the foundation for people-to-people exchange between the two nations.

Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha congratulated Việt Nam on the country’s socio-economic achievements, and spoke highly of the contributions that the Vietnamese community in Thailand had made to the host society. He said the parliament and Government of Thailand would continue to give optimal conditions for the community.

They agreed that the two legislatures should increase the exchange of delegations at all levels, while strengthening cooperation among their specialised agencies.

At the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), NA Chairman Huệ invited a Thai parliamentarian delegation to the Ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Hà Nội. — VNS