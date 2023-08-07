Flash News: OKX Wallet's Account Abstraction-Powered 'Smart Account' is Now Open Source Across Seven Blockchains

SINGAPORE, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 7, 2023.



OKX Wallet's Account Abstraction-Powered 'Smart Account' is Now Open Source Across Seven Blockchains

OKX Wallet is proud to announce that its account abstraction-powered Smart Account, which enables users to pay for transactions with stablecoins USDC and USDT and interact with multiple contracts in a single transaction, is now open source across seven blockchains. With Smart Account's source code now available to the public on Github, the Web3 developer community can view, inspect, modify, improve and build upon Smart Account's Software Development Kit (SDK) on seven blockchains: Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, BNB Chain, Avalanche and OKT Chain.



Developers and users can also verify and inspect the security of Smart Account, as well as its core features, functions and smart contracts - fostering a more transparent Web3 space. This enables developers to replicate Smart Account's source code, facilitating the creation of Web3 wallet accounts - powered by account abstraction technology - on various third-party platforms.



In addition, developers and users can view and inspect Smart Account's contract source code across the seven supported networks' respective blockchain explorers:

By going open source, OKX Wallet is inviting the Web3 developer community to build upon and experiment with its account abstraction-powered feature, which enables greater customization options than standard Externally Owned Accounts (EOAs) while maintaining a high level of security. Enabling the wider Web3 community to participate in Smart Account's development facilitates the ideation and creation of a wider range of user-friendly features and aligns with OKX Wallet's goal of fostering a more collaborative Web3 ecosystem. To learn more, visit OKX Wallet's Github.



OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace. OKX Wallet also announced that it became open source on July 18, 2023, and is one of the first wallets in Web3 with multi-chain account abstraction support.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com



About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:



OKX Wallet : The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 50 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet Includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases

: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 50 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet Includes which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases DEX : A cross-chain decentralized exchange which aggregates nearly 200 other DEXs, with 200,000+ coins on more than 10 blockchains available.

: A cross-chain decentralized exchange which aggregates nearly 200 other DEXs, with 200,000+ coins on more than 10 blockchains available. NFT Marketplace : A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur. Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on 80 protocols across 15 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.



To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer

The information displayed is strictly for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute and shall not be considered as an offer, solicitation or recommendation, to deal in any products (including any NFT or otherwise), or as financial or investment advice. Both OKX Web3 Wallet and OKX NFT Marketplace are subject to separate terms of service at www.okx.com.