Orchestration Tools Market size to surpass $76.23 billion, globally, by 2030 at 21.6% CAGR: Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Orchestration tools are essential for streamlining and coordinating processes to ensure tasks are executed in the correct sequence. Cloud orchestration, for example, facilitates the provisioning and deployment of servers, allocation of storage capacity, creation of virtual machines, and management of networking, among various other tasks.

Burlingame, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, “Orchestration Tools Market, By Application (Provisioning, Compliance Auditing, Management, and Monitoring, Metering, and Billing, Autoscaling), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Consumer Goods and Retail, Education, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Telecommunication and ITES, Others), - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 – 2030,” According to the report, the global orchestration tools market is estimated to be valued at $15.98 billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period.



Analysts’ Views on Global Orchestration Tools Market

Orchestration is the coordination and management of multiple computer systems, applications, and services, linking multiple tasks to execute a larger workflow or process. Cloud orchestration tools aid systems to streamline resources, distribute workloads, and organize deployments across server or cloud environments. Container orchestration tools provide a framework for managing containers and microservices architecture at scale. Security orchestration tools help coordinate, execute, and automate tasks between various people and tools all within a single platform. Orchestration is the automated configuring, coordinating, and managing of computer systems and software.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Orchestration Tools Market:

Increasing penetration of IT automation and related technologies is one of the key trends expected to augment the growth of the global orchestration tools market. For instance, with the increasing penetration of IT automation and related technologies, the demand for container orchestration tools is also increasing rapidly. In April 2023, Cleura expanded its suite of digital infrastructure services by launching a container orchestration engine to deliver digital infrastructure that meets the needs of European organizations and promotes digital sovereignty in the region. Container orchestration engine is available immediately to all Cleura Cloud users.

Global Orchestration Tools Market – Drivers

Increasing adoption to cloud computing to augment market growth

The adoption of cloud computing technologies has increased the demand/adoption of orchestration tools. Cloud orchestration is an end-to-end automation of applications, workloads, their supporting resources, and infrastructure in the cloud environment. These tools help organizations around the world manage and automate the deployment and scaling of applications and resources in the cloud environment. In October 2021, Ericsson announced a new Cloud Native and Orchestration Center in North America. It is a modern approach to building and running software applications that takes advantage of the flexibility, scalability, and resilience of cloud computing.

Orchestration Tools Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2022: US$ 15.98 Bn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2021 Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR: 21.6% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 76.23 Bn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries, Israel, South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Application: Provisioning, Compliance Auditing, Management, and Monitoring, Metering, and Billing, Autoscaling

Provisioning, Compliance Auditing, Management, and Monitoring, Metering, and Billing, Autoscaling By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Consumer Goods and Retail, Education, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Telecommunication and ITES, Others Companies covered: IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Amazon Web Services, VMware, Inc., Computer Sciences Corporation, Red Hat, Inc., Servicenow, Inc., and BMC Software. Growth Drivers: Increasing Adaptation to Cloud Computing

DeVops and Agile Practices Restraints & Challenges: Rapid Technological Advancements

Security and Compliance Risks

High demand for automated security tools to propel market growth

Many IT organizations around the world are using or adopting orchestration tools to automate their security operations and processes, as these tools help reduce threat response and resolution times for IT professionals/organizations. In April 2023, Cycode introduced a New Application Security Orchestration and Correlation (ASOC) Solution. The solution accelerates the software delivery by implementing consistent, automated, non-disruptive security controls in development pipelines. It provides security and development teams with the complete visibility into their tooling, unifies all alerts on a single platform, and consolidates all alerts.

Global Orchestration Tools Market – Restrain

Cost and complexity and lack of knowledge to hamper market growth

One of the key factors expected to hamper the growth of the global orchestration tools market is the cost and complexity and dearth of skilled/trained professionals. Implementation and integration of orchestration tools can be costly and complex, especially for smaller organizations or those with limited resources. The cost of initial investment and ongoing maintenance also hampers adoption of orchestration tools. Moreover, as orchestration tools become more sophisticated, there might be a shortage of skilled/trained professionals who can effectively manage and utilize these tools. Lack of knowledge about these tools is expected to hamper the market growth.

Global Orchestration Tools Market – Opportunities

Increasing number of cyber-attacks is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players in the global orchestration tools market. With the increasing number of cyber-attacks worldwide, the need for disparate cyber security solutions/technologies is also increasing with the rapid pace to handle the network complexity. In March 2023, IBM and Cohesity announced new data security and resiliency collaboration advancing the enterprises' ability to fight the impacts of breaches and cyber-attacks. IBM Storage Defender is being designed to leverage AI and event monitoring across multiple storage platforms through a single pane of glass to help protect organizations' data layer from risks like ransomware, human error, and sabotage.

Global Orchestration Tools Market - Key Developments

In February 2023, Cyware teamed up with Morado Intelligence to help organizations or customers operationalize threat intelligence and optimize their security operations. The combined capabilities of Cyware and Morado Intelligence will help customers identify and mitigate known and unknown threats specific to their organization.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global orchestration tools market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 21.6% over the forecast period. The global orchestration tools market is growing rapidly in response to the increasing demand or adoption of orchestration tools across the globe.

On the basis of Application: Provisioning Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and is attributed to the increasing penetration of IT automation and related technologies across the globe.

On the basis of Vertical: Government and Public Sector Segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing number of cyber-attacks and increasing demand for automated security tools.

On the basis of Geography, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period due to increasing adoption to cloud computing, growing demand for automated security tools, and increasing number of cyber-attacks in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global orchestration tools market include IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Amazon Web Services, VMware, Inc., Computer Sciences Corporation, Red Hat, Inc., ServiceNow, Inc., and BMC Software, among others.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Orchestration Tools Market, By Application : Provisioning Compliance Auditing Management and Monitoring Metering and Billing Autoscaling

Global Orchestration Tools Market, By Vertical : Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Consumer Goods and Retail Education Government and Public Sector Healthcare and Life Sciences Manufacturing Media and Entertainment Telecommunication and ITES Others

Global Orchestration Tools Market, By Region : North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa





