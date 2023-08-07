Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market to Garner USD 437.9 billion by 2031 | 15.6% CAGR

Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market

The global Complementary and alternative medicine industry generated $102.0 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $437.9 billion by 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Complementary and alternative medicine industry generated $102.0 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $437.9 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 15.6% from 2022 to 2031.

The growth of the Complementary and alternative medicine market is driven by factors such as increasing consumer demand for holistic approaches to healthcare, rising awareness of natural remedies, and a focus on preventive healthcare. Additionally, some people seek CAM treatments when conventional medicine has not provided satisfactory results or when they prefer a more personalized and holistic approach to wellness.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Rise in prevalence of various chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases and surge in popularity of complementary and alternative medicines & therapies along with rise in costs of traditional medicines and their side effects drive the growth of the global complementary and alternative medicine market. However, side effects associated with self-medication restrain the market growth. On the other hand, rise in adoption of strategies such as collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions by leading players create new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

Owing to the surge in COVID-19 infection worldwide and lack of availability of therapeutics for treatment against COVID-19, people turned toward complementary and alternative medicines as preventive measures and treatments.

According to the research published by Mahlagha Dehghan et. al. in January 2022, nearly 84% of the participants of the survey reported usage of one of the complementary and alternative medicines (CAMs) during the COVID-19 pandemic in Iran.

Adoption of yoga and meditation experienced a sharp rise during the pandemic due to closure of fitness centers, gyms, swimming pools, and sports stadiums with lockdown restrictions in place. So, people began therapies and exercising at home. This, in turn, led to the growth of the global complementary and alternative medicine market.

Surge in online classes and sessions that offer beginner and advanced courses related to alternative therapies such as yoga, aerobics, and meditation impacted the market positively during the pandemic.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on type, the medicines segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global complementary and alternative medicine market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 15.9% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to surge in prevalence of chronic and autoimmune disorders and increase in the adoption of natural remedies such as Ayurvedic medicines and herbal supplements. The report also analyzes the therapy segment.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on disease indication, the diabetes segment contributed to the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global complementary and alternative medicine market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. This segment is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 16.3% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to rise in the prevalence of different types of diabetes and rise in geriatric population. The report also analyzes segments including cardiovascular, neurology, cancer, arthritis, and others.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on distribution channel, the direct sales segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global complementary and alternative medicine market, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. In addition, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period. This is due to the adoption of natural remedies such as herbal supplements and Ayurvedic medicines along with increase in offline stores. The report also discusses segments including online sales and distance correspondence.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2021, holding around two-fifths of the global complementary and alternative medicine market, and is expected to maintain its lead status by 2031. This is due to increase in the healthcare expenditure, the presence of major players in the country, and the strategies adopted for innovative product development. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in prevalence of chronic diseases and abundant availability of centers for practicing yoga and meditation.

