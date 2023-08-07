Submit Release
News Search

There were 388 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,682 in the last 365 days.

4th European Conference on Xylella, 20 August 2023: Livestream available

In-person registration is now closed. The livestream will be available at https://www.icpp2023.org/live

Check out the programme of a one-day event that will bring together plant scientists, researchers, risk assessors, and stakeholders from different continents to discuss the latest research since Xylella was first detected in Europe in 2013. For more details on the research discussed in each session, have a look at the Book of Abstracts.

For information on the event, please contact xylella_conference [at] efsa.europa.eu or if you are a journalist press [at] efsa.europa.eu

Event page on EFSA’s website: https://www.efsa.europa.eu/en/events/4th-european-conference-xylella-fastidiosa 

You just read:

4th European Conference on Xylella, 20 August 2023: Livestream available

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more