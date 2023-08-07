Advanced Materials in Aerospace and Defence market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% by 2033: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Advanced Materials in Aerospace and Defence Market Report 2023-2033: Forecasts by Industry (Defence (Avionics Materials, Laser & Microwave Communications, Optical Systems, Photonics Lasers, Thermal Imaging, Weapon Systems), Aerospace (High Performance Alloys, Metal Matrix Composites, Precision Optics, Aerospace Coatings)), by End-use (Structures & Components, Propulsion System & Equipment, Other), by Type (Nanomaterials, Metamaterials, Biomemtic Materials, Multi-functional Materials, Energy Storage & Generation Materials) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The global advanced materials in aerospace & defence market was valued at US$19.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Advanced Materials Are at the Core of Elevating Performance and Security in the Aerospace and Defense Industries

The advanced materials in the aerospace and defense market are driven by technological advancements, the quest for lightweight solutions, performance enhancement goals, and the growing emphasis on sustainability. From space exploration to military modernization, advanced materials are at the core of elevating performance and security in the aerospace and defense industries. As research and development continue to push the boundaries of material science, the aerospace and defense sectors will witness further transformative advancements through the adoption of advanced materials.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Advanced Materials in Aerospace & Defence Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial negative impact on the Advanced Materials in Aerospace & Defence Market. The pandemic led to unprecedented disruptions in global supply chains, manufacturing processes, and travel restrictions, severely affecting the aerospace and defence industries, which heavily rely on advanced materials for their products. One of the primary challenges faced by the market was the closure of manufacturing facilities and production halts due to lockdowns and social distancing measures. As many countries implemented stringent restrictions to contain the spread of the virus, aerospace and defence manufacturers faced difficulties in sourcing raw materials, conducting R&D activities, and maintaining a steady flow of production.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly disrupted the advanced materials in aerospace & defence market. The reduced demand, supply chain disruptions, budget cuts, and workforce challenges posed severe obstacles for the aerospace and defence industries. However, the market is showing resilience and adapting to changing circumstances, with an increasing emphasis on sustainability and innovation to navigate through these unprecedented times. As the world gradually recovers from the pandemic, the advanced materials market is expected to witness renewed growth and regain its position as a crucial enabler for advancements in aerospace and defence technologies.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Growth in Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printing

Additive manufacturing, commonly known as 3D printing, is transforming aerospace and defense manufacturing processes. This technology enables the fabrication of complex geometries with high precision using advanced materials. Additive manufacturing allows for lightweight designs, rapid prototyping, and customization of parts, reducing production time and costs. Aerospace companies are increasingly leveraging 3D printing to produce components with intricate structures that optimize performance while reducing material wastage.

Increasing Focus on Sustainable Materials

The aerospace and defense industries are increasingly incorporating sustainable practices, including the adoption of eco-friendly materials. As environmental concerns grow, aerospace manufacturers are exploring bio-based composites, recycled materials, and environmentally-friendly manufacturing processes. The integration of sustainable materials aligns with corporate social responsibility goals and customer preferences for environmentally conscious products.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Global Shift Towards Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

The proliferation of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) or drones is transforming military and civilian applications. Advanced materials play a crucial role in designing lightweight, durable, and agile UAVs. For military use, advanced materials contribute to improved surveillance, reconnaissance capabilities, and the development of autonomous UAVs. The growing adoption of UAVs in various industries is fueling the demand for advanced materials that ensure optimal performance and longevity.

Military Modernization and Next-Generation Weapon Systems

As countries prioritize military modernization, the development of next-generation weapon systems is driving the demand for advanced materials. Stealth technologies, for example, rely on radar-absorbent materials and coatings to reduce the detectability of military aircraft and vehicles. Additionally, advanced materials are essential for the construction of high-performance weapons, protective gear, and other critical defense systems.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the advanced materials in aerospace & defence market are Arconic Corporation, ATI Inc., Constellium SE, Cytec Solvay Group, Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A., Hexcel Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Kobe Steel, Ltd., Novelis Inc., SGL Carbon SE, Strata Manufacturing PJSC, Teijin Limited, ThyssenKrupp AG, Toray Composite Materials America, Inc., VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

23 May 2023, Huntsman has introduced new polyurethane, carbon nanotube, and epoxy materials that are intended to aid ease the integration of batteries into electric vehicles while enhancing their safety and performance.

06 Oct 2022, The world's top manufacturer of advanced composite materials and carbon fibre, Toray Composite Materials America, Inc., has updated its Decatur, Alabama, carbon fibre factory. The high-performance TORAYCATM T1100 carbon fibre's production capacity will double with the $15 million investment, which will also provide crucial redundancy

