Social Assistance Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Social Assistance Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the social assistance market analysis. As per TBRC’s social assistance market forecast, the social assistance market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.14 trillion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.6% through the forecast period.

An expected increase in the women’s employment rate in the forecast period is estimated to drive the market for child care. Western Europe is expected to hold the largest social assistance market share. Major players in the social assistance market include World Food Programme, THE SALVATION ARMY INTERNATIONAL TRUST, Unicef, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Sanctuary Housing, KinderCare Education, Food For Poor, Goodstart Early Learning, Primrose Schools.

Social Assistance Market Segments

1) By Type: Child Day Care Services, Community And Individual Services

2) By Mode: Online, Offline

3) By Application: Food Stamp Program, Disaster Relief Services, Adoption Services, Self-help

This type of assistance refers to beneficial services provided by public institutions in addition to or beyond social security benefits to ensure that the basic needs of those lacking sufficient resources are met. This type of assistance aims to reach the poorest and/or most vulnerable sections of society and provide a minimum basic standard of living.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Social Assistance Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

