Kitchen Confidence Launching on Kickstarter
Kitchen Confidence, a restaurant management game, is hitting Kickstarter on 14th August 2023!TURKU, VARSINAIS-SUOMI, SUOMI, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kitchen Confidence Launching on Kickstarter
Turku, Finland – August 14, 2023 – Indie game developer 150 Beanies Ltd. is excited to announce the upcoming Kickstarter campaign for their much-anticipated restaurant management game, Kitchen Confidence. Drawing from over 18 years of experience in the food industry, the developers aim to provide players with an immersive experience in the world of restaurant ownership and operation.
In Kitchen Confidence, players step into the shoes of a seasoned restaurant business professional tasked with reviving struggling eateries. The game challenges players to enhance efficiency, oversee cooking processes, tweak menus, and work towards the long-term growth of their restaurant. Amidst the fast-paced environment, the game ensures a dynamic experience where players must juggle various responsibilities simultaneously.
The game's progression structure is designed to ease players into its intricate gameplay mechanics. New features and skills are introduced gradually, allowing players to learn and master them before taking the leap to open their own restaurant. From fast-food joints to upscale Michelin-star establishments, players will have the opportunity to bring their culinary dreams to life.
Kitchen Confidence boasts a captivating story mode, introducing players to an array of vibrant characters within the restaurant industry. When players are ready to establish their own culinary venture, assembling a team becomes essential. Each character possesses unique traits and personalities, contributing to a diverse and challenging gameplay experience.
Developed by 150 Beanies Ltd., an indie game developer based in Turku, Finland, Kitchen Confidence has been a labor of love. With significant personal investments and support from the Finnish Government, the developers are gearing up to launch their Kickstarter campaign in August to fully realize the game's potential.
A demo of the game is available with a provided Steam key, offering players a glimpse into the captivating world of Kitchen Confidence.
