Global Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the refrigerated warehousing and storage market research. As per TBRC’s refrigerated warehousing and storage market forecast, the refrigerated warehousing and storage market size is predicted to reach a value of $235.99 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.4% through the forecast period.

Warehouses are increasingly using mobile technologies to efficiently monitor warehouse operations. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest refrigerated warehousing and storage market share. Major refrigerated warehousing and storage market leaders include AmeriCold Logistics/Americold Realty Trust and Subsidiaries, Nichirei Corporation, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Henningsen Cold Storage Co, Burris Logistics, Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd., Agro Merchants North America Holdings.

Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market Segments

1) By Type: Cold Storage, Frozen Storage

2) By Ownership: Private Warehouses, Public Warehouses, Bonded Warehouses

3) By Application: Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionery, Milk & Dairy Products, Meat, Seafood, Beverages, Other Applications

These types of warehousing and storages refer to a type of cold storage facility that provides services such as blast freezing, tempering, and modified atmosphere storage that are used to store products that must be kept at specific temperatures to stay fresh, such as foods, medicines, and biological samples in research laboratories to improve the integrity of the product, maintain the shelf life of drugs, and reduce contamination among the products.

