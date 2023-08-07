Global Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s real estate agency and brokerage market forecast, the real estate agency and brokerage market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.82 trillion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.5% through the forecast period.

Economic growth and a rapidly growing urban population are expected to increase the demand for the market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest real estate agency and brokerage market share. Major players in the market include Realogy Holdings Corp., Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., CBRE Group, FirstService Corporation, Sekisui House, Savills plc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., Colliers International.

Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market Segmentation
1) By Type: Residential Buildings And Dwellings Brokers, Non-Residential Buildings Brokers, Mini warehouses And Self-Storage Units Brokers, Other Brokers
2) By Mode: Online, Offline
3) By Property Type: Fully Furnished, Semi-Furnished, Unfurnished

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2219&type=smp

This type of estate agency is a business that sells, rents, and manages homes and commercial properties as a service to its clients. Brokerage refers to a real estate activity focused on assisting buyers and/or sellers in purchasing property against the commission for the service provided.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/real-estate-agency-and-brokerage-global-market-report

1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market Trends And Strategies
4. Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market Growth
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

