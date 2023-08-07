Global Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s real estate agency and brokerage market forecast, the real estate agency and brokerage market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.82 trillion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.5% through the forecast period.

Economic growth and a rapidly growing urban population are expected to increase the demand for the market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest real estate agency and brokerage market share. Major players in the market include Realogy Holdings Corp., Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., CBRE Group, FirstService Corporation, Sekisui House, Savills plc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., Colliers International.

Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market Segmentation

1) By Type: Residential Buildings And Dwellings Brokers, Non-Residential Buildings Brokers, Mini warehouses And Self-Storage Units Brokers, Other Brokers

2) By Mode: Online, Offline

3) By Property Type: Fully Furnished, Semi-Furnished, Unfurnished

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2219&type=smp

This type of estate agency is a business that sells, rents, and manages homes and commercial properties as a service to its clients. Brokerage refers to a real estate activity focused on assisting buyers and/or sellers in purchasing property against the commission for the service provided.

Read More On The Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/real-estate-agency-and-brokerage-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market Trends And Strategies

4. Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Real Estate Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/real-estate-global-market-report

Cloud Services Brokerage Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-services-brokerage-global-market-report

Consumer Goods And General Rental Centers Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/consumer-goods-and-general-rental-centers-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

