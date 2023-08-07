Pizza Market is Estimated To Cross a Revenue of US$ 192.4 Billion by 2028 | Domino’s Pizza Inc., PepsiCo Inc

Pizza Market Report 2023

Driven by The rising popularity of online pizza ordering

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big is The Pizza Market?

The global pizza market size reached US$ 141.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 192.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during 2023-2028.

Pizza Industry Analysis:

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Pizza Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global pizza market size, share, trends, Industry analysis, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

What is Pizza?

Pizza refers to an Italian dish made of a yeasted flatbread dough which is baked at a high temperature in a wood-fired oven. It comprises a base that is typically topped with tomato sauce and cheese, with a variety of other toppings that can include vegetables, meats, and seafood. It is available in a wide variety of styles, including Neapolitan, Roman, Chicago-style, Sicilian, Greek, and New York-style pizza. It is also available in Margherita, which consists of tomatoes, cheese, and basil leaves. It is a versatile and balanced dish as it allows individuals to customize the contents and toppings according to their dietary preferences.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the Pizza Industry:

At present, the increasing demand for pizza due to the changing dietary preferences among consumers represents one of the crucial factors impelling the market growth. Besides this, the growing number of fast-food centers, quick service restaurants (QSRs), and cafes serving a wide variety of pizzas is offering a favorable market outlook. In addition, the rising preference for consuming convenient foods which are easily available is contributing to the growth of the market. Apart from this, the increasing availability of frozen pizzas, which possess a long shelf life and can be warmed in the oven before consumption, is supporting the growth of the market. Additionally, the rising demand for gluten-free and vegan pizza among health-conscious and vegan consumers is bolstering the growth of the market.

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Who are the key players in the Pizza Market?

• Boston Pizza

• California Pizza Kitchen Inc.

• CEC Entertainment LLC

• Chicago Pizza

• CICI ENTERPRISES LP

• Domino’s Pizza Inc.

• FAT Brands Inc.

• Godfather's Pizza

• MOD Super Fast Pizza LLC

• Papa Murphy’s International (Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc.)

• PepsiCo Inc.

• Pizza Capers (Retail Food Group Limited)

• Pizza Ranch, etc.

What is included in market segmentation?

Type Insights:

• Non-vegetarian Pizza

• Vegetarian Pizza

Crust Type Insights:

• Thick Crust

• Thin Crust

• Stuffed Crust

Distribution Channel Insights:

• Quick Service Restaurants (QSR)

• Full-Service Restaurants (FSR)

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

• Porter's Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

