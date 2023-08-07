Submit Release
OUTSKIRT HOUSE IN A LITTLE WHITE VILLAGE OF SOUTH OF SPAIN

Village facade has a more urban character.

Landscape facade has more open character, with a territorial vocation

The plot is located on the edge of the village, so the project offers two very different facades

OUTSKIRT HOUSE IN A LITTLE WHITE VILLAGE IN COSTA DEL SOL MOUNTAINS (GAUCÍN) , LOOKING AT AFRICA AND ATLANTIC OCEAN

GAUCÍN , ANDALUCIA, SPAIN , August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The plot is located on the edge of the village, so the project offers two very different facades. The access facade has a more urban character, and what it intends is to configure the urban fabric, to finish building the edge by integrating with the rest of the surrounding houses. It offers a language of vernacular architecture. However, the opposite façade, which faces the landscape, will have a more open character, with a territorial vocation. The tremendous views that look at the Strait of Gibraltar and that reach a glimpse of Africa demand it. The house is literally carved into the rock, which makes its construction difficult, and for this reason, we wanted to use a plinth with the extracted rock, converted into ashlars, which recalls the process. The use of the house is for tourist rental, with 7 Suites distributed between the entrance floor and the upper floor, and with a large open space area (living, dinning and kitchen) that serves all guests.

