Diethyl Malonate Market Size and Share Detailed Analysis | 2023-2030

Diethyl Malonate Market

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Diethyl Malonate Market

Diethyl Malonate (CAS 105-53-3), also known as DEM, is the diethyl ester of malonic acid. It is a colorless to pale yellow liquid with a fruity, banana, pineapple odor. It is an important starting material in pharmaceutical and agricultural chemical industries. It is widely used in the fields of drug intermediates, dyes & pigments and flavors & fragrance.

The global Diethyl Malonate market size was valued at USD 87 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 111.6 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 3.5 percentage during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global Diethyl Malonate (CAS 105-53-3) key players include Hebei Chengxin, Tiande Chemical, Nanlin Chemical, Puhua Chemical, Ziguang Chemical, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 85 percentage.

China is the largest market, with a share over 85 percentage, followed by Europe and North America, both have a share over 5 percentage.

In terms of product, Pharma Grade is the largest segment, with a share over 55 percentage. And in terms of application, the largest application is Drug Intermediates, followed by Dyes and Pigments, Flavors and Fragrance, etc

Market segmentation

Diethyl Malonate market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2018-2029, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

The major players covered in the Diethyl Malonate market report are:

Hebei Chengxin

Tiande Chemical

Nanlin Chemical

Puhua Chemical

Anhui Jinbang Medicine Chemical

Ziguang Chemical

Market segment by Type

Technical Grade

Pharma Grade

Others

Market segment by Application

Drug Intermediates

Dyes and Pigments

Flavors and Fragrance

Others

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

