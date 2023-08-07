Poultry Market Size Expected To Reach $487 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Poultry Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the poultry market research. As per TBRC’s poultry market forecast, the poultry market size is predicted to reach a value of $487.39 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.5% through the forecast period.
The manufacturing growth of the market is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest poultry market share. Major players in the market include JBS S.A., Tyson Foods Inc., Pilgrim's Pride Corporation, Hormel Foods Corp, Sanderson Farms Inc., New Hope Liuhe Co. Ltd., BRF S.A., Maruha Nichiro Corporation.
Global Market Segments
1) By Type: Chicken, Turkey, Ducks , Other
2) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels
3) By Product Type: Seasoned, Frozen, Ready-to-Cook, Ready-to-Eat, Other Product Types
4) By Nature: Organic, Conventional
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3590&type=smp
These types of meat products are defined as food products that are slaughtered and used for human consumption by processing and preserving meat by smoking, salting, fermenting, or adding any chemicals.
Read More On The Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/poultry-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Poultry Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Poultry Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Meat Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/meat-processing-equipment-global-market-report
Meat Products Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coronavirus-current-therapy-global-market-report
Cultured Meat Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cultured-meat-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn