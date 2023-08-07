Poultry Market Size Expected To Reach $487 Billion By 2027

Poultry Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Poultry Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the poultry market research. As per TBRC’s poultry market forecast, the poultry market size is predicted to reach a value of $487.39 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.5% through the forecast period.

The manufacturing growth of the market is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest poultry market share. Major players in the market include JBS S.A., Tyson Foods Inc., Pilgrim's Pride Corporation, Hormel Foods Corp, Sanderson Farms Inc., New Hope Liuhe Co. Ltd., BRF S.A., Maruha Nichiro Corporation.

Global Market Segments

1) By Type: Chicken, Turkey, Ducks , Other

2) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

3) By Product Type: Seasoned, Frozen, Ready-to-Cook, Ready-to-Eat, Other Product Types

4) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

These types of meat products are defined as food products that are slaughtered and used for human consumption by processing and preserving meat by smoking, salting, fermenting, or adding any chemicals.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Poultry Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Poultry Market Growth

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

