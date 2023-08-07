Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Size and Share Detailed Analysis | 2023-2030

Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global "Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market" research report

Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market report offers comprehensive data about the sector. The report uses a streamlined structure to communicate statistical data. Using qualitative and quantitative techniques, the Thermal Spray Coating Equipment market provides a complete report of the industry's drivers and restraints.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market

Thermal spray is a group of industrial processes that generally include the propelling of micrometer-sized particles of molten or semi-molten materials in order to create a protective or decorative coating on the surface of the desired substrate. The thermal spray coating provides various advantages to the end-users, such as lower coating cost, improved engineering performance, and increased component life. Thermal spray equipment are an integral part of every step in the thermal spray coating process and can be primarily segmented into thermal spray coating systems, dust collection equipment, spray guns and nozzles, feeder equipment, spare parts, noise-reducing enclosures, and others.

The global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment market size was valued at USD 339.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 341.2 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 0.1 percentage during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global thermal spray coating equipment key players include Oerlikon Metco, Praxair Surface Technologies, Lincotek Equipment, GTV mbH, United Coatings Technologies (UCT), etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 65 percentage.

Europe is the largest market, with a share about 55 percentage, followed by North America and China, both have a share about 30 percent.

In terms of product, plasma spray is the largest segment, with a share over 40 percentage. And in terms of application, the largest application is power generation, followed by aerospace

Market segmentation

Thermal Spray Coating Equipment market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2018-2029, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

The major players covered in the Thermal Spray Coating Equipment market report are:

Oerlikon Metco

Praxair Surface Technologies

Lincotek Equipment

GTV mbH

United Coatings Technologies (UCT)

Metallisation Ltd

Thermion

Flame Spray Technologies (FST)

Guangzhou Sanxin Metal S&T

Plasma Giken

Zhengzhou Lijia

Kermetico

Shanghai Liangshi

Market segment by Type

Plasma Spray

HVOF Spray

Arc Spray

Other

Market segment by Application

Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Steel Industry

Automotive & Transport

Power Generation

Other

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Questions Answered

How big is the global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment market?

What is the demand of the global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment market?

What is the year over year growth of the global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment market?

What is the production and production value of the global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment market?

Who are the key producers in the global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment market?

What are the growth factors driving the market demand?

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Thermal Spray Coating Equipment product scope, market overview, market estimation caveats and base year.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Thermal Spray Coating Equipment, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Thermal Spray Coating Equipment from 2018 to 2023.

Chapter 3, the Thermal Spray Coating Equipment competitive situation, sales quantity, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Thermal Spray Coating Equipment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales quantity, consumption value and growth by regions, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2018 to 2029.

