Digital Remittance Market is Poised for Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Digital Remittance Market" [2023-2030] Research Report Analysis and Outlook Insights | Latest Updated Report | The Digital Remittance Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Personal Customers, Micro and Small Businesses), and Types (Digital Money Transfer Operators, Banks Digital Remittance). The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Digital Remittance Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. This report is of 120 Pages long. The Digital Remittance market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Western Union (WU)

Ria Financial Services (Euronet)

PayPal/Xoom

Wise

Zepz (WorldRemit, Sendwave)

MoneyGram

Remitly

Azimo

TransferGo

NIUM, Inc (Instarem)

TNG FinTech

Coins.ph

OrbitRemit

Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation

FlyRemit

SingX

Flywire

Intermex

Small World

The Global Digital Remittance market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The digital remittance as P2P money remittance is sent via an online platform (mobile, desktop, tablet etc.), including both immediate transfers (less than 24 hours) and transfers that takes more than 24 hours. For example, Western Union (WU) is an important player of Digital Remittance. In this report, the Western Union’s digital remittance revenue is only for online money transfer, though WU’s branded website, including through their mobile devices, PC and tablet etc.).

Global key players of digital money transfer and remittance include Western Union, Ria Financial Services, etc. Global top 3 companies hold a share over 40%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 33%, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe with the share about 32% and 15%. In terms of product, digital money transfer operator is the largest segment, with a share over 80%. And in terms of application, the largest end user is personal customers, with a share about 80%.

The global Digital Remittance market size is projected to reach USD 16580 million by 2027, from USD 4604 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.4% during 2021-2027.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Digital Remittance market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Digital Remittance market in terms of revenue.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Digital Remittance market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Digital Remittance market.

Digital Remittance market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Remittance market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Provider and by End User in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

Personal Customers

Micro and Small Businesses

Digital Money Transfer Operators

Banks Digital Remittance

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

