Petrochemicals Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the petrochemicals market research. As per TBRC’s petrochemicals market forecast, the petrochemicals market size is predicted to reach a value of $786.74 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 3.2% through the forecast period.

The market is expected to benefit from growth in the automobile industry during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest petrochemicals market share. Major players in the market include JXTG Holdings Inc., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Sinopec Limited, Royal Dutch Shell, Reliance Industries Limited, LG Chem Ltd., Guardian Industries LLC, Odebrecht Engenharia E Construcao Sa, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings.

Petrochemicals Market Segments

1) By Type: Ethylene, Propylene, Benzene, Xylene, Styrene, Toluene, Cumene, Others

2) By Application: Polymers, Paints & Coatings, Solvents, Rubber, Adhesives & Sealants, Surfactants, Pigments & Dyes, Fibers & Fabrics, Other Applications

3) By End Userr Industry: Construction, Packaging, Automotive & Transportation, Healthcare, Electrical & Electronics, Other End-User Industries

These chemicals refer to distinct chemicals made from refined petroleum or liquid hydrocarbons that are used for commercial purposes. These chemicals are also made from other fossil fuels, such as coal, natural gas, and renewable sources such as maize, sugar cane, or palm fruit.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Petrochemicals Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Petrochemicals Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

