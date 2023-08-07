Protein Alternatives Market 2023: Sales, Consumption, Size, Revenue, Growth, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2031

Protein Alternatives Market

Due to the rise in demand for edible insects, the cigarette protein alternative industry is anticipated to experience significant expansion.

PORTLAND, OR, US, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Protein Alternative product demand is projected to be fueled by an increase in the consumption of clean proteins as well as by growth in consumer awareness and adoption of proteins from sustainably derived sources. Consumer awareness of the value of clean protein in a daily diet for sustaining energy and managing weight is expected to have a beneficial effect on the protein alternatives market growth. The protein alternatives have several health advantages, including improving the nutritional makeup of the body and boosting the immune system, which is projected to foster the growth of the market for protein replacements in food applications and promote protein alternatives market demand.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11337

The protein alternatives market size was valued at $16.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $73.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2022 to 2031.

On the basis of application, the protein alternatives market is segmented into food & beverage, dietary replacers, animal feed, and others. The food & beverage segment accounted for a major share in the protein alternatives market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Protein alternatives products, such as insect, plant-based and others, are widely consumed in the food & beverages industry. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to increase in consumer preference for plant-based food and ingredients, surge in awareness and demand for protein-rich food products, versatile functionality and compatibility of plant-based protein with vegetarian and vegan lifestyles, and surge in adoption of clean-label trends.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The major players analyzed for the global Protein alternatives industry are Armstrong Cricket Farm Georgia, Aspire Food Group, Axiom Foods Inc, Burcon NutraScience Corporation, Enterra Feed Corporation, Entomo Farms, Glanbia PLC, Now Foods, Pond Technologies Holdings Inc, Protix B.V, Archer Daniels Midland Company. Bluebiotech International GmbH, Calysta, Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, Cellena Inc., JR Unique Foods Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, Plantible Foods, Inc., Roquette Frères, String Bio, MycoTechnology, Inc, Farbest Brands.

𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐀 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐀𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/fe55656294783012c1d43c67a9d1f14d

On the basis of application, the protein alternatives market is segmented into food & beverage, dietary replacers, animal feed, and others. The food & beverage segment accounted for a major share in the protein alternatives market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Protein alternatives products, such as insect, plant-based and others, are widely consumed in the food & beverages industry. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to increase in consumer preference for plant-based food and ingredients, surge in awareness and demand for protein-rich food products, versatile functionality and compatibility of plant-based protein with vegetarian and vegan lifestyles, and surge in adoption of clean-label trends.

Based on distribution channel, the hypermarkets and supermarkets segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global protein alternatives market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that the hypermarkets and supermarkets usually span over a large area and display a wide range of brands in one particular store. In addition, they are especially located near dietary supplements areas for convenience and easy accessibility. However, the online store segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 19.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on source, the plant protein segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global protein alternatives market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Consumption of plant-based proteins helps improve digestion and metabolism. Global demand for plant-based protein is driven by rise in health consciousness and the significance of plant proteins for a stronger immune system. However, the mycoprotein segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.3% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11337

𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Food Ingredients Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-ingredients-market-A11028

Hydrolyzed Collagen Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hydrolyzed-collagen-market

Polyphenol Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/polyphenol-market

Corn hydrolysate Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/corn-hydrolysate-market-A16866