Global Passenger Air Transport Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Passenger Air Transport Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

As per TBRC's passenger air transport market forecast, the passenger air transport market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.05 trillion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.0% through the forecast period.

The increase in global tourism is expected to fuel the passenger air transport market demand in the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest passenger air transport market share. Major players in the market include Emirates Group, American Airlines Group Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc., United Airlines Inc., China Southern Airlines, Japan Airlines Co Ltd., Ryanair DAC, Air France–KLM, and Qatar Airways Company Q.C.S.C.

Passenger Air Transport Market Segments

1) By Type: Domestic Air Passengers, International Air Passengers

2) By Class: Business Class, Economy Class

3) By End-Use: Private, Commercial

This type of air transport service refers to a mode of transportation for people that uses aircraft, such as planes and helicopters, to provide air transportation services for passengers, including scheduled and non-scheduled air carriers, to facilitate fast travel with improved security and to be used in emergency operations.

