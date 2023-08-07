Brake Calipers Market Size and Share Detailed Analysis | 2023-2030

Brake Calipers Market

Brake caliper is an essential component of disc braking system, which is one of the most common types of braking system found in cars and motorcycles. In a braking system, wheels are attached to discs or rotors, and the job of the caliper is to slow the wheels by creating friction with the rotors.

Inside each caliper is a pair of brake pads, which are like metal shoes lined with some kind of friction material. When the brake pedal is pressed, the master cylinder will force brake fluid into the caliper through a series of tubes or hoses. Then the connected pistons will push the brake pads against the rotor, creating the friction to stop or slow down the wheels. Now, with excellent performance, disk braking system is selected by most cars, especially used in the front wheels. This report brake calipers refers automotive brake calipers type, while we can also offer any product survey report related to the Brake Calipers industry chain.

The brake caliper is an integral part of the disc brake, it is responsible for the braking of the vehicle when the driver steps on the brake paddle to stop the vehicle. The brake calipers are mounted over the rotor in the disc brakes and are actuated by the piston of the brake cylinder. The size of the brake caliper varies according to the size of the disc mounted on the wheel. Brake calipers are mostly made up of semi- metallic materials in which the most common metals used are copper, brass and steel.

The global Brake Calipers market size was valued at USD 7121.4 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 8569.4 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 2.7 percentage during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Brake Calipers market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2018-2029, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

ZF TRW

Aisin

Continental

Brembo

Akebono

Bosch

Mando

ACDelco

Hitachi AMS

APG

Knorr-Bremse

Nissin Kogyo

Hasco Group

Meritor

Wabco

Tarox

Market segment by Type

Single Piston Caliper

Multi-Piston Caliper

Market segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Brake Calipers product scope, market overview, market estimation caveats and base year.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Brake Calipers, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Brake Calipers from 2018 to 2023.

Chapter 3, the Brake Calipers competitive situation, sales quantity, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Brake Calipers breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales quantity, consumption value and growth by regions, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales quantity, consumption value and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Brake Calipers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2024 to 2029.

