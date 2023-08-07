Paints And Coatings Market Size Expected To Reach $326 Billion By 2027

Paints And Coatings Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Paints And Coatings Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s paints and coatings market forecast, the paints and coatings market size is predicted to reach a value of $326.09 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.0% through the forecast period.

The growth in end-user industries is expected to drive the paint and coatings market demand during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest paints and coatings market share. Major players in the market include Sherwin Williams Co, PPG Industries Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V, BASF SE, Nippon Paint Holdings Co Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Asian Paints Limited, RPM International.

Paints And Coatings Market Segments

1) By Type: Water Borne Coatings, Solvent Based Coatings, Powder Coatings, Other Coatings And Paints

2) By Application: Architectural, Automotive, Wood, Packaging, Aerospace, Other Applications

3) By Type of Resin: Acrylic, Polyurethanes, Polyesters, Epoxy, Alkyd, Other Type of Resins

4) By Performance Range: Commodity Coating Range, Engineering Coating Range, High-Performance Coating Range

These products are products that manufactured by mixing pigments, solvents, and binders into paints and other coatings, such as stains, varnishes, lacquers, enamels, shellacs, and water-repellent coatings for concrete and masonry, and/or produce allied paint products, such as putties, paint and varnish removers, paintbrush cleaners, and frit.

Read More On The Paints And Coatings Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/paints-and-coatings-global-market-report

