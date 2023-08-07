Global Orthopedic Devices Market Is Projected To Grow At A 17% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Orthopedic Devices Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Orthopedic Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers orthopedic devices market analysis and every facet of the orthopedic devices market research. As per TBRC’s orthopedic devices market forecast, the orthopedic devices market size is predicted to reach a value of $12.73 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 17.5% through the forecast period.

The increase in the patient pool due to the rising geriatric population globally contributed significantly to the growth of the market during the historic period. North America is expected to hold the largest orthopedic devices market share. Major players in the market include Johnson & Johnson, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, STRYKER CORPORATION, Medtronic Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Colfax Corporation, NuVasive, Inc., Wright Medical Group, Inc., Globus Medical Inc.

Orthopedic Devices Market Segments

1. By Type: Joint Reconstruction Devices And Equipment, Spinal Surgery Devices And Equipment, Trauma Fixation Devices And Equipment, Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment, Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment, Orthopedic Braces And Support Devices And Equipment, Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices And Equipment, Orthopedic Prosthetics

2. By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users

3. By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

4. By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables

These types of devices are used to stabilize the body posture by correcting deformities, restoring the function of the human skeletal system, articulations, and associated structures either by replacing or reinforcing the damaged part.

